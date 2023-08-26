 Skip to content

Dransik update for 26 August 2023

Dransik 2.1 - Build: 608.286

Build 12037454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is mostly a bug fix and continued balancing release post the major release a few days ago.

Issues Addressed

  • Playerfloater and map tags config issue
  • Demon Spire spawns in valid locations only now
  • Target Protection affects monsters
  • Monsters/bosses hitting too often
  • Improper amounts from certain racial bonuses
  • Increase Guards atk speed or to-hit
  • Enhancement: Option to turn off out-of-range message
  • Enter Key to go into chat won't work
  • Map Reveal product descriptions need to be updated to clarify that map reveals are per char
  • Stone-crafted items do not retain their proper type
  • Mining (pick axe) giving only iron ore
  • Targetting town folks switch upon logging in
  • Lower Demon Spire cooldown on test
  • Crasher Fix
  • Guild Invite / Deed Transfer - Test again
  • The server isn't letting players attack guards/town-NPCs

Equipment Changes

Large Blades

  • Dark Sword no requires no base stats (reduced from 100 base str), level 100 overall requirement unaffected. Added +5 Int to additional stats
  • Dreadnought Blade now requires 80 base str (reduced from 100 base str) and 50 con (reduced from 70 base con)
  • Rune Sword now has no base stats requirement (reduced from 100 base str)
  • Ancient Sword now requires 70 base str (no change), 50 total dex (reduced from 50 base dex) and 100 total con (reduced from 100 base con)

Small Blades

  • Horn of Nycadaemon now requires 80 dex (reduced from 100 base dex)
  • Great Dagger level requirement lowered from 3 to 2
  • Short Stiletto level requirement lowered from 8 to 7
  • Blue Stone Dagger level requirement lowered from 5 to 4
  • Bone Dagger level requirement lowered from 8 to 5

Polearms

  • Staff of Nycadaemon now requires 60 base str (reduced from 75 base str) and 100 base int (no change)
  • Lumpfuq's Claw now requires 80 base str (reduced from 100 base str), 20 base dex (new) and 20 base con (no change)
  • Rune Staff now requires 90 base int (increased from 80 base int), aligning with Rune Lord Robes' requirement

Blunts

  • Sceptre of Orcus now requires 60 base str (reduced from 75 base str) and 100 base int (no change)
  • Hammer of Lightning is now back to Lightning damage type from Acid (oops)
  • Hammer of Earth is now Acid damage, changed from Poison
  • Vengeance Hammer now requires 100 total con (reduced from 100 base con)

Bows

  • Gold Air Bow is now speed 12 (increased from speed 11)
  • All bows now have updated purchase prices

Axes

  • Famine Bringer now requires from 80 base str (no change) and 50 total con (reduced from 60 base con)
  • Dagon Cleaver now requires 80 base str (reduced from 100 base str) and 60 total dex (reduced from 80 total dex)

Armor

  • Chainmail Gloves level requirement lowered from 5 to 4
  • All Banished Knight armor now requires 80 base str (reduced from 100 base str), 20 base dex (no change), 20 base con (no change)

