Dransik 2.1 - Build: 608.286

This is mostly a bug fix and continued balancing release post the major release a few days ago.
Issues Addressed
- Playerfloater and map tags config issue
- Demon Spire spawns in valid locations only now
- Target Protection affects monsters
- Monsters/bosses hitting too often
- Improper amounts from certain racial bonuses
- Increase Guards atk speed or to-hit
- Enhancement: Option to turn off out-of-range message
- Enter Key to go into chat won't work
- Map Reveal product descriptions need to be updated to clarify that map reveals are per char
- Stone-crafted items do not retain their proper type
- Mining (pick axe) giving only iron ore
- Targetting town folks switch upon logging in
- Lower Demon Spire cooldown on test
- Crasher Fix
- Guild Invite / Deed Transfer - Test again
- The server isn't letting players attack guards/town-NPCs
Equipment Changes
Large Blades
- Dark Sword no requires no base stats (reduced from 100 base str), level 100 overall requirement unaffected. Added +5 Int to additional stats
- Dreadnought Blade now requires 80 base str (reduced from 100 base str) and 50 con (reduced from 70 base con)
- Rune Sword now has no base stats requirement (reduced from 100 base str)
- Ancient Sword now requires 70 base str (no change), 50 total dex (reduced from 50 base dex) and 100 total con (reduced from 100 base con)
Small Blades
- Horn of Nycadaemon now requires 80 dex (reduced from 100 base dex)
- Great Dagger level requirement lowered from 3 to 2
- Short Stiletto level requirement lowered from 8 to 7
- Blue Stone Dagger level requirement lowered from 5 to 4
- Bone Dagger level requirement lowered from 8 to 5
Polearms
- Staff of Nycadaemon now requires 60 base str (reduced from 75 base str) and 100 base int (no change)
- Lumpfuq's Claw now requires 80 base str (reduced from 100 base str), 20 base dex (new) and 20 base con (no change)
- Rune Staff now requires 90 base int (increased from 80 base int), aligning with Rune Lord Robes' requirement
Blunts
- Sceptre of Orcus now requires 60 base str (reduced from 75 base str) and 100 base int (no change)
- Hammer of Lightning is now back to Lightning damage type from Acid (oops)
- Hammer of Earth is now Acid damage, changed from Poison
- Vengeance Hammer now requires 100 total con (reduced from 100 base con)
Bows
- Gold Air Bow is now speed 12 (increased from speed 11)
- All bows now have updated purchase prices
Axes
- Famine Bringer now requires from 80 base str (no change) and 50 total con (reduced from 60 base con)
- Dagon Cleaver now requires 80 base str (reduced from 100 base str) and 60 total dex (reduced from 80 total dex)
Armor
- Chainmail Gloves level requirement lowered from 5 to 4
- All Banished Knight armor now requires 80 base str (reduced from 100 base str), 20 base dex (no change), 20 base con (no change)
Changed files in this update