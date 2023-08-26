 Skip to content

Frontiers Reach update for 26 August 2023

Update to Version 1.0.6

Build 12037435

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modified UI elements for better visibility.
  • Tweaks to cannon firing rates and overheat values.
  • Added the option to switch between gun trailing and target leading aiming methods.
  • Tweaks to Target trailing algorithms for better accuracy.
  • Added boosters animation for take-off.
  • Smoothed out landing sequence.
  • Fixed some lighting issues on the hangar bay for missions 1-4.
  • Fixed texture issues on some asteroid installations.
  • Stability fixes for the main menu.
  • Changed how throttle control works when using gamepad. This will affect how flying on planets with different gravity affects your craft.

