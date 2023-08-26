- Modified UI elements for better visibility.
- Tweaks to cannon firing rates and overheat values.
- Added the option to switch between gun trailing and target leading aiming methods.
- Tweaks to Target trailing algorithms for better accuracy.
- Added boosters animation for take-off.
- Smoothed out landing sequence.
- Fixed some lighting issues on the hangar bay for missions 1-4.
- Fixed texture issues on some asteroid installations.
- Stability fixes for the main menu.
- Changed how throttle control works when using gamepad. This will affect how flying on planets with different gravity affects your craft.
Frontiers Reach update for 26 August 2023
Update to Version 1.0.6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
