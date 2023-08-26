The 'A8B9C0' Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12037412 · Last edited 26 August 2023 – 03:09:14 UTC by Wendy



Hee. Hee. Hee, Surprise!

We unexpectedly postponed our "going to family reunion" thing to tomorrow, so I managed to complete this update tonight! This update brings a plethora of new features. It's immense both in terms of story and gameplay. Let's dive in!

Many of these are spoilers so i will likely be quite vague with much of it.

Gameplay and UI

-Added a comprehensive guided movement and attacking tutorial

--...that is way more than it seems at first glace

-Reworded dialogue in VN segment

-Added two new music tracks to the game, for the VN segment

-Tweaked the Renovations unconventional victory. It's easier to stumble upon now.

The Hunt's duo heroes? They've got flashy portraits now! Check out Shadow Strider and Velox below.

Shadow Strider



Velox



Polished the tooltips for misery and tenacity.

-Introduced a... peculiar new character. He's quite the presence. Hee Hee Hee!



-Crafted a proper neutral ending sequence.

-When you first start up the game it now gives you the option to choose right click to move and attack or left click to move and attack

-Added new music to the Sequence...

-The Fyred Saga begins. Curious? Well, no spoilers here.

-A special way to get mission hints has been added. Some might even lead you off the beaten path.

-Added a dog! But there's a catch to get him. Plus, you can pet him!



-Your choices? Oh, they matter now. Big time.

-He's watching. Every choice, every route.

-Referance Inn in bear level

-Dabauchery and lawlessness hints at something

-Renovations now informs you about the missing adventurers at the start (if you make the right choices...)

-On High Ground it now informs the player they absolutely need to hit with advantage (if you make the right choices...)

-Tutorial messes with your UI a tad...HEE HEE HEE

-If you play the tutorial or see the intro to the tutorial before meeting HIM, he reacts

-Players who have already played several missions, will get pushed to the new content

-The dog joins you on several missions (if you make the right choices)

-Someone joins you on a mission (if you make the right choice)

-[NODEOSERROR] if player is okay with new [NODEOSERROR]

-Tutorialized MP and AP.

-Added unit flags to codex

--I want to add character bios there too

-Bunch of other [NODEOSERROR] changes ;)

Bug Fixes

-Fixed bug with two sequences where they could overlap themselves

-Found and fixed another bug with the dialog system

-Fixed several ADDITIONAL bugs with the dialog system

-Fixed annoying bug with my text animation system and unit descriptions so that text animations now work properly in unit descriptions.

-Fixed bug where panel on main menu and other "glitchable" things would be glitched out if you turned on and off the terminal.

-While addng new tutorial I fixed some trigger bugs.

-Fixed bug with vn where scrollbar didnt go back to start before starting a wholly new sentance.

-Fixed a fascinating bug whrre if a unit died while another ,unit was targetting them that was controlled by a player it would cause a bunch of errors and break stuff (found this while making the tutorial :P)

-Fixed bug where player could break things during [NODEOSERROR] Hee Hee.

-Fixed bug where unit shake was too shaky

-Fixed healthbar bug

-Fixed bug where units destroiyed by triggers would leave tilke in "tyaken" state

Balancing

-Various tweaks to unit stats

Bella is doing great. I just hope she won't freak out when i'm gone for a day.

She is much betetr at taking walks! (She wasn'tevery properly leash trained) but now shes so good at walks that my neighbors even compliemented me on how well behaved she is now (copmapred to a month ago).

:)







[spoiler]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41047406/c84d91d3b8df77fa267679ebea4dd945b91c0410.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41047406/896968e5e1814cc00315926f116b5607067c06db.png)[/url]

[/spoiler]

[spoiler]

[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41047406/dfdfe96b3e81c1766d943ea36f2385b1c28947fe.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//41047406/6b497a5f955803f0caca05af22a4bab9767147e1.png)[/url]

[/spoiler]