"Dream Sketcher" official version is now available!

Dear investigators:

Our game has officially launched, the server has been updated and opened, we wish you a happy gaming experience!



●If this is your first time playing "Dream Sketcher", please complete the "Into the Dreamland" script first, then continue with the "North of the North Pole" script. These two scripts are connected and can give you an initial understanding of our worldview.

●If you have already participated in our "Early Access", you can choose the two new scripts "Residences of Karma" and "Night of the Mysteries" which respectively focus on DBG and PVP gameplay. You will experience much different gameplay than the previous scenarios. Of course, you can also try the new character - the journalist in the old scenarios.

●If you are stuck on the game homepage and unable to enter the game, and it keeps showing "connecting to compass system", you can find the server switching menu in the upper left corner of the interface, and try switching to another server.



●Don't know how to play the game? You can always open the "encyclopedia" through the corresponding button in the upper right corner of the screen in the game to learn about all aspects of the game.



●If the game crashes during the process, you can close the game process and restart the client. Don't worry, as long as the disconnection time does not exceed 3 minutes, we can use the reconnection mechanism to return to the previous game.

●If you feel lag or delayed response during the game, it may be caused by network fluctuations or hardware configuration. You can try lowering the graphics quality and turning off vertical sync through the "Settings" interface.

If there are any problems with the game, or if you have any suggestions or dissatisfaction, you can submit them to us through the "Feedback" button in the upper right corner of the main interface. Rest assured, we will check it as soon as possible. Of course, you can also contact us through the Steam community.



Regardless, please do not rush to leave negative feedback when you have a bad experience. Contact us through the above methods to report the issue and give us a chance to improve. Thank you for your understanding and support!