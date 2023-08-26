 Skip to content

Idle Build RPG update for 26 August 2023

V1.0.12

Share · View all patches · Build 12037285

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed the BUG that other professional gems could not take effect except warriors
  2. Modify some text descriptions
  3. Fix the wrong icon of Ranger
  4. Increased the critical resistance value of monsters

