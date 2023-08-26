- Fixed the BUG that other professional gems could not take effect except warriors
- Modify some text descriptions
- Fix the wrong icon of Ranger
- Increased the critical resistance value of monsters
Idle Build RPG update for 26 August 2023
V1.0.12
