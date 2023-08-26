Hotfix v2.1.0

Gameplay Adjustments:

Burst - After performing a Burst you are no longer able to use your Collab's Call-IN attack

Collabs - Call-Ins that directly lead into a knockdown will now have significantly higher combo scaling applied. This affects Azki, Moona, Kanata and Risu.

This adjustment was added to level the playing field so that characters with OTGs don't get disproportionate reward off of call-ins/ collabs compared to everyone else.

Gameplay Bugs:

BUGFIX - Fixed an issue where fall speed would change after getting hit. (Please test physics before/after performing certain actions)

BUGFIX - Fixed an issue where performing an IPS combo, then triggering a counter hit would result in the counter hit triggering the IPS Early

General Net stability improvements

Character/Collab Specific Bugfixes:

Fubuki - QCB Light - BUGFIX - Fixed an issue where SSR Variant was not projectile invulnerable for the same active frames as the non SSR Variant.

Pekora - All TNTs - BUGFIX - Resolved issue where TNTs were not applying Damage scaling. They should now follow standard special move damage scaling.

Pekora - Down Down Light - BUGFIX - fixed the sound effect duration to match the actual duration.

Moona - Call-In: Now spawns closer to the player who summoned it. This avoids situations where players summon Moona off screen.

Call-In also now dissappears when the player is hit.

Kiara - Call-in: - BUGFIX - Resolved issue with Kiara spawning above ground.

UI:

Adjusted several UI sound effects.

BUGFIX - Fixed CSS random collab button spoiling the selection with a voice line.

BUGFIX - Fixed CSS P2 collab navigation animation

Stage:

BUGFIX - Fixed an issue with the Aquamarine stage where the stage would appear completely dark.

Audio:

Fixed crouch blocking "metal pipe" sound.

Virtual Frontier:

Final Boss - Removed the "Flashbang" attack from the ERROR Sora boss.