Patch 1.1.1

Greetings, game enthusiasts!
Today marks the release of the last patch of this month; after which, you can look forward to a full update rich in new content – New RPG quests, a new RPG leveling system, an expansion of the Shooter map and new weapons, new enemies, an improved game start, and much more!
General Fixes:
- Fixed. An issue where the status isn't displayed.
- Fixed. An issue where the notification that changes only occur after a restart isn't shown.
- Fixed. An issue where the jackal's special attack didn't inflict damage.
- Fixed. Incorrect localization display in the quest with the Prophet.
- Fixed. An issue where the sound in the theater played twice.
- Fixed. An issue where subtitles didn't display for NPCs on the RPG map.
- Fixed. An issue where, after losing aggro, the AI became inactive.
- Fixed. An issue where the AI didn't move on par with RPG and Shooter.
- Fixed. An error where the spike effect appeared above the ground.
- Fixed. An issue with the display of Ukrainian contextual text.
General Changes:
- Changed. The attack speed and Damage for Mages.
- Changed. Increased damage for the Jackal.
- Changed. The "Start Game" text has been modified to a more understandable "New Game."
General Additions:
- Added. Sound for the boss, Jackal.
- Added. A board with additional quests at the RPG level.
- Added. A warning that changing the localization requires a restart.
- Added. A warning that the game will overwrite your save when selecting "New Game" again.
- Added. Sounds for the quest with the Dragon.
- Added. Full English localization.
- Added. Stun sound.
- Added. Stun effect.
See you in two weeks!
With love,
Extela Games.
