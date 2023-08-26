Patch 1.1.1

Greetings, game enthusiasts!

Today marks the release of the last patch of this month; after which, you can look forward to a full update rich in new content – New RPG quests, a new RPG leveling system, an expansion of the Shooter map and new weapons, new enemies, an improved game start, and much more!

General Fixes:

Fixed. An issue where the status isn't displayed.

Fixed. An issue where the notification that changes only occur after a restart isn't shown.

Fixed. An issue where the jackal's special attack didn't inflict damage.

Fixed. Incorrect localization display in the quest with the Prophet.

Fixed. An issue where the sound in the theater played twice.

Fixed. An issue where subtitles didn't display for NPCs on the RPG map.

Fixed. An issue where, after losing aggro, the AI became inactive.

Fixed. An issue where the AI didn't move on par with RPG and Shooter.

Fixed. An error where the spike effect appeared above the ground.

Fixed. An issue with the display of Ukrainian contextual text.

General Changes:

Changed. The attack speed and Damage for Mages.

Changed. Increased damage for the Jackal.

Changed. The "Start Game" text has been modified to a more understandable "New Game."



General Additions:

Added. Sound for the boss, Jackal.

Added. A board with additional quests at the RPG level.

Added. A warning that changing the localization requires a restart.

Added. A warning that the game will overwrite your save when selecting "New Game" again.

Added. Sounds for the Boss Jackal.

Added. Sounds for the quest with the Dragon.

Added. Full English localization.

Added. Stun sound.

Added. Stun effect.

See you in two weeks!

With love,

Extela Games.

