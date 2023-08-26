 Skip to content

GameDev Trash update for 26 August 2023

Patch 1.1.1

Patch 1.1.1

Greetings, game enthusiasts!
Today marks the release of the last patch of this month; after which, you can look forward to a full update rich in new content – New RPG quests, a new RPG leveling system, an expansion of the Shooter map and new weapons, new enemies, an improved game start, and much more!

General Fixes:

  • Fixed. An issue where the status isn't displayed.
  • Fixed. An issue where the notification that changes only occur after a restart isn't shown.
  • Fixed. An issue where the jackal's special attack didn't inflict damage.
  • Fixed. Incorrect localization display in the quest with the Prophet.
  • Fixed. An issue where the sound in the theater played twice.
  • Fixed. An issue where subtitles didn't display for NPCs on the RPG map.
  • Fixed. An issue where, after losing aggro, the AI became inactive.
  • Fixed. An issue where the AI didn't move on par with RPG and Shooter.
  • Fixed. An error where the spike effect appeared above the ground.
  • Fixed. An issue with the display of Ukrainian contextual text.

General Changes:

  • Changed. The attack speed and Damage for Mages.
  • Changed. Increased damage for the Jackal.
  • Changed. The "Start Game" text has been modified to a more understandable "New Game."

General Additions:

  • Added. Sound for the boss, Jackal.
  • Added. A board with additional quests at the RPG level.
  • Added. A warning that changing the localization requires a restart.
  • Added. A warning that the game will overwrite your save when selecting "New Game" again.
  • Added. Sounds for the Boss Jackal.
  • Added. Sounds for the quest with the Dragon.
  • Added. Full English localization.
  • Added. Stun sound.
  • Added. Stun effect.

See you in two weeks!
With love,
Extela Games.

