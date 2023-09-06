 Skip to content

LEGO® 2K Drive update for 6 September 2023

LEGO 2K Drive Update 3 Patch Notes

LEGO 2K Drive Update 3 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NEW CONTENT AND FEATURES

Brickbrawl

  • New multiplayer game mode for team battles with LEGO Vehicles

  • Three new zone maps

    • To the Moon
    • Cavern Clash
    • Frontier Face-Off
  • New Brickbrawl power-ups
  • Repulsor
  • Triple Rockets
  • Skull Mine

Ranked Multiplayer

  • Available in the Play With Everyone game mode
  • Compete against players across the world in multiplayer ranked play
  • Earn more points by winning races or Brickbrawl matches
  • Several competitive time-based Heats, happening during every Drive Pass season
  • Higher ranks earn better rewards when Heat ends
  • Rank resets at the start of each new Heat
  • Check out the game's Glossary for more details
BUG AND STABILITY FIXES

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed multiple issues when approved vehicles fail to appear in My Hub
  • Fixed an issue where a prompt accepting more funds while in Unkie's Emporium
  • Fixed an issue where Higher Orbit achievement fails to unlock
  • Fixed an issue where a player respawns continuously in High Stakes
  • Fixed an issue where online features are inaccessible after entering Story
  • Fixed an issue where a player loses functionality in the social menu
  • Fixed an issue where brick 40620 failed to be inserted in the Garage
  • Fixed an issue where NPCs fail to spawn after restarting the Rescue Minigame
  • Fixed an issue where the player is unable to complete instructions on the Big Ol' Tex vehicle in the Garage
  • Fixed an issue where a player is incorrectly prompted "Wrong way" during a race
  • Fixed an issue where fast travel is broken in Story after being prompted
  • Fixed an issue where the Player's select button loses functionality after another player joins locally
  • Fixed an issue where "Tangy Trekker" and "Plum Rocket" have much better handling then designed
  • Fixed an issue where a player is unable to complete the brick mirroring tutorial
  • Fixed an issue where the player may fall while boosting in Swampus
  • Fixed an issue where the player may fall unexpectedly on the banks of the river in Turbo Ares

Stability Fixes

  • Fixed crash when a user attempts Cupid's Errant Arrow quest while playing in split screen
  • Fixed crash when a user submits a vehicle and then re-enters the Garage
  • Fixed crash when the user selects a sticker from a group of bricks
  • Fixed many multiplayer server issues and improved stability
  • Fixed several backend multiplayer performance issues
  • Fixed crash when some users reach level 100 while entering the Drive Pass
  • Fixed many Drive Pass issues and improved st

 

