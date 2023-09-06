LEGO 2K Drive Update 3 Patch Notes

NEW CONTENT AND FEATURES
Brickbrawl
- New multiplayer game mode for team battles with LEGO Vehicles
Three new zone maps
- To the Moon
- Cavern Clash
- Frontier Face-Off
- New Brickbrawl power-ups
- Repulsor
- Triple Rockets
- Skull Mine
Ranked Multiplayer
- Available in the Play With Everyone game mode
- Compete against players across the world in multiplayer ranked play
- Earn more points by winning races or Brickbrawl matches
- Several competitive time-based Heats, happening during every Drive Pass season
- Higher ranks earn better rewards when Heat ends
- Rank resets at the start of each new Heat
- Check out the game's Glossary for more details
BUG AND STABILITY FIXES
Bug Fixes
- Fixed multiple issues when approved vehicles fail to appear in My Hub
- Fixed an issue where a prompt accepting more funds while in Unkie's Emporium
- Fixed an issue where Higher Orbit achievement fails to unlock
- Fixed an issue where a player respawns continuously in High Stakes
- Fixed an issue where online features are inaccessible after entering Story
- Fixed an issue where a player loses functionality in the social menu
- Fixed an issue where brick 40620 failed to be inserted in the Garage
- Fixed an issue where NPCs fail to spawn after restarting the Rescue Minigame
- Fixed an issue where the player is unable to complete instructions on the Big Ol' Tex vehicle in the Garage
- Fixed an issue where a player is incorrectly prompted "Wrong way" during a race
- Fixed an issue where fast travel is broken in Story after being prompted
- Fixed an issue where the Player's select button loses functionality after another player joins locally
- Fixed an issue where "Tangy Trekker" and "Plum Rocket" have much better handling then designed
- Fixed an issue where a player is unable to complete the brick mirroring tutorial
- Fixed an issue where the player may fall while boosting in Swampus
- Fixed an issue where the player may fall unexpectedly on the banks of the river in Turbo Ares
Stability Fixes
- Fixed crash when a user attempts Cupid's Errant Arrow quest while playing in split screen
- Fixed crash when a user submits a vehicle and then re-enters the Garage
- Fixed crash when the user selects a sticker from a group of bricks
- Fixed many multiplayer server issues and improved stability
- Fixed several backend multiplayer performance issues
- Fixed crash when some users reach level 100 while entering the Drive Pass
- Fixed many Drive Pass issues and improved st
