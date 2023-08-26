Carth Alpha 1.95d3

~Continual Dialogue Improvements

~New Dialogue options

~New Quests

~New NPCS

~New skill and stat checks for opening dialogue options

~New back end questing script changes

~Added over 100 new loot able items throughout Viernes

~Small bug fixes reported through Discord Forum

~Nethrean Carpenter Jamari Chambers Giving mundane quests fixed

~Nethrean Alchemist Lillian Hughes Giving mundane quests fixed

~Added new loot able items

~Added new spawners around Viernes

~Map Work around Isle of Viernes