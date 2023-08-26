Carth Alpha 1.95d3
~Continual Dialogue Improvements
~New Dialogue options
~New Quests
~New NPCS
~New skill and stat checks for opening dialogue options
~New back end questing script changes
~Added over 100 new loot able items throughout Viernes
~Small bug fixes reported through Discord Forum
~Nethrean Carpenter Jamari Chambers Giving mundane quests fixed
~Nethrean Alchemist Lillian Hughes Giving mundane quests fixed
~Added new loot able items
~Added new spawners around Viernes
~Map Work around Isle of Viernes
Carth Playtest update for 26 August 2023
