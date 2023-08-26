 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Carth Playtest update for 26 August 2023

Carth Alpha 1.95d3

Share · View all patches · Build 12037096 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Carth Alpha 1.95d3
~Continual Dialogue Improvements
~New Dialogue options
~New Quests
~New NPCS
~New skill and stat checks for opening dialogue options
~New back end questing script changes
~Added over 100 new loot able items throughout Viernes
~Small bug fixes reported through Discord Forum
~Nethrean Carpenter Jamari Chambers Giving mundane quests fixed
~Nethrean Alchemist Lillian Hughes Giving mundane quests fixed
~Added new loot able items
~Added new spawners around Viernes
~Map Work around Isle of Viernes

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1638651 Depot 1638651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link