Supreme Ruler 2030 Update Build 1176 Posted Live

Version 1178 went to fasttrack almost a week ago and it seems to continue the incremental improvements we've been making, so it is now being rolled out as the public build. There is also a new fasttrack for those wanted to get the absolute latest code changes and are willing to tolerate possible issues.
Update v.1178
- Further map fixes for battlezones including some Ukraine/Russia border adjustments
- Hydro power facilities per hex properly limited to 2/4/6 for low/med/high deposit intensity
- Added "Shift click" on delete alert message to delete all of same type
- Aircraft with zero supply and capacity >0 should return to base if they have at least low AI initiative
- New AI logic checks added to reduce construction of research centers and unit fabrication facilities. Will require feedback from long play games, might lead to more changes
- Fixes to how incursions are detected particularly around sales of units. Should be much better.
- Various map fixes including "too many Munich facilities" and Argentina aircraft production
- Fixes to NATO events for case of members attacking each other causing one way war
- Fixes to Japan naval unit names
- Various UI fixes
- Orbat and region data updates for more countries knowing modern unit designs, various countries, work ongoing
- Further review of Strategic Unit Trading code to reduce edge case errors
- Various tech tree fixes
- Various equipment files fixes including unit tech prerequisites
- Map feedback added for invalid build location if no resource deposit
- Fixed bug where facilities at 100% still showed repairing in some cases
- Various fixes for leaders
- Map Fix, ownership of Arunachal Pradesh to India
- Fixes to some 3D models
- Fixed Anti Ship missile stats, should never have had land attack values.
- Fixed scrap research centers already being built in facility controls
- Add a flag that says AFK! for MP users to let others know easily
- Cook Island properly playable in sandboxes
- New Event 82 for modders, add population to a location
