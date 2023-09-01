 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Supreme Ruler 2030 update for 1 September 2023

Supreme Ruler 2030 Update Build 1176 Posted Live

Share · View all patches · Build 12037094 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1178 went to fasttrack almost a week ago and it seems to continue the incremental improvements we've been making, so it is now being rolled out as the public build. There is also a new fasttrack for those wanted to get the absolute latest code changes and are willing to tolerate possible issues.

Update v.1178

  • Further map fixes for battlezones including some Ukraine/Russia border adjustments
  • Hydro power facilities per hex properly limited to 2/4/6 for low/med/high deposit intensity
  • Added "Shift click" on delete alert message to delete all of same type
  • Aircraft with zero supply and capacity >0 should return to base if they have at least low AI initiative
  • New AI logic checks added to reduce construction of research centers and unit fabrication facilities. Will require feedback from long play games, might lead to more changes
  • Fixes to how incursions are detected particularly around sales of units. Should be much better.
  • Various map fixes including "too many Munich facilities" and Argentina aircraft production
  • Fixes to NATO events for case of members attacking each other causing one way war
  • Fixes to Japan naval unit names
  • Various UI fixes
  • Orbat and region data updates for more countries knowing modern unit designs, various countries, work ongoing
  • Further review of Strategic Unit Trading code to reduce edge case errors
  • Various tech tree fixes
  • Various equipment files fixes including unit tech prerequisites
  • Map feedback added for invalid build location if no resource deposit
  • Fixed bug where facilities at 100% still showed repairing in some cases
  • Various fixes for leaders
  • Map Fix, ownership of Arunachal Pradesh to India
  • Fixes to some 3D models
  • Fixed Anti Ship missile stats, should never have had land attack values.
  • Fixed scrap research centers already being built in facility controls
  • Add a flag that says AFK! for MP users to let others know easily
  • Cook Island properly playable in sandboxes
  • New Event 82 for modders, add population to a location

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2093411
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link