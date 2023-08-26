Public Beta Branch Update August 25th, 2023

Changes/Tweaks/Fixes for the Beta Branch:
Changes:
Tar Wall Rework:
-
Now spawns a ring of tar around the Worm, instead of in a line in front of them.
-
Drastically increased size of tar spikes.
-
Added dithering effect on the tar spikes for the Worm only, so you can see through them at close range. (Also means you can hide inside of a tar spike and leap out onto an unsuspecting Pardner.)
-
Sandtraps will now be destroyed if any part of their radius is in a Dynamite explosion. (Before it had to be the center of the trap)
-
Added the Sandtrap/Dynamite interaction to the Guidebook.
Fixes:
- Fixed ragdolls having equipment items still on their body.
- You’ll now fall off of ziplines if the zipline post has moved since grabbing it. (No more flying through the air on an invisible zipline!)
- Fixed issues when grabbing a wall and climbing a ladder at the same time.
- Can now jump from a ladder to another ladder (previously, you wouldn’t grab the second ladder).
- Fixed issues when “burrowing” while using the Body Slam ability. You now burrow and cause the Slam effect when passing through the ground.
Have a great weekend, Pardner!
- Vyv
To Access the Beta Branch:
Right-click Wormtown in your Steam library -> Properties -> Betas, and select "public beta" from the dropdown list.
Discord.gg/Wormtown
