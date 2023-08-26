 Skip to content

Last Train Outta' Wormtown update for 26 August 2023

Public Beta Branch Update August 25th, 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Changes/Tweaks/Fixes for the Beta Branch:

Changes:

Tar Wall Rework:

  • Now spawns a ring of tar around the Worm, instead of in a line in front of them.

  • Drastically increased size of tar spikes.

  • Added dithering effect on the tar spikes for the Worm only, so you can see through them at close range. (Also means you can hide inside of a tar spike and leap out onto an unsuspecting Pardner.)

  • Sandtraps will now be destroyed if any part of their radius is in a Dynamite explosion. (Before it had to be the center of the trap)

  • Added the Sandtrap/Dynamite interaction to the Guidebook.

Fixes:

  • Fixed ragdolls having equipment items still on their body.
  • You’ll now fall off of ziplines if the zipline post has moved since grabbing it. (No more flying through the air on an invisible zipline!)
  • Fixed issues when grabbing a wall and climbing a ladder at the same time.
  • Can now jump from a ladder to another ladder (previously, you wouldn’t grab the second ladder).
  • Fixed issues when “burrowing” while using the Body Slam ability. You now burrow and cause the Slam effect when passing through the ground.

Have a great weekend, Pardner!

  • Vyv

To Access the Beta Branch:
Right-click Wormtown in your Steam library -> Properties -> Betas, and select "public beta" from the dropdown list.
Discord.gg/Wormtown

