Public Beta Branch Update August 25th, 2023

Changes/Tweaks/Fixes for the Beta Branch:

Changes:

Tar Wall Rework:

Now spawns a ring of tar around the Worm, instead of in a line in front of them.

Drastically increased size of tar spikes.

Added dithering effect on the tar spikes for the Worm only, so you can see through them at close range. (Also means you can hide inside of a tar spike and leap out onto an unsuspecting Pardner.)

Sandtraps will now be destroyed if any part of their radius is in a Dynamite explosion. (Before it had to be the center of the trap)