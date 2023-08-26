Update 111e3 is now Live on the Experimental Branch!

Howdy folks!

Have a JAM PACKED update for you this week. We're nearly the end of our ammo asset replacement project, with this week bringing you shotgun shells. In addition to the upgraded assets, we've got a bunch of new sub-types for calibers that didn't have exotic shells, another 23x75mmR shell (so we have Shrap 10 and 25 now), and to celebrate that we've got 4!! new shotguns, in a spread of cartridge types to make best use of them.

Beyond that there's some new attachments, new sound for 1911s (long requested) and some new destructible scenery in testing in the Institution Level Preview. We're still cranking away on that level, and the plan over the next two weeks is to start testing some of the systemic changes to Take & Hold, and bring the Competitive Character online for testing finally.

Hope y'all have a wonderful weekend and we'll see you next friday.

Peace,

Anton

TO PLAY THE NEW BUILD FOLLOW THESE STEPS:

Right click H3 in Steam

Go to Properties

Click Betas

Click The Dropdown

Select Experimental!

Additions:

Added New Firearm: B1301 (12 gauge)

Added New Firearm: Sawnoff-16 (16 gauge)

Added New Firearm: OutbackDouble (20 gauge)

Added New Firearm: Tulyak (23x75mmR)

Added New Attachments: CompactFlashlight 1 & 2, Scout Flashlight

Added New Ammo Subtypes for 16g and 20g shell: Cannonball, Flechette, No.2, No.4, Flare, Triple Hit

Added New Ammo Subtypes for 12g Short: No.4, Slug, Freedomfetti

Added New Ammo Subtypes for 23x75mmR: Shrap-25

[TNH] Added Several New Random-Spawn Destructible Prop/Obstructions to Institution Preview

Changes:

Replaced Cartridge Models for: 12 gauge, 12 gauge Short, 16 gauge, 20 gauge, 12 gauge Belted, 23x75mmR

Flashlight range and intensity increased to make them more useful. FOV slightly reduced.

Flashlight shadows are enabled by default. If this incurs unacceptable perf hit, please disable shadows in your quality options

1911 Pistol family sound set replaced

[TNH] Updated and changed materials and collision in Atrium hold room in Institution Preview Scene

Fixes:

Fixed missing/hidden bolt on SVT-40

Fixed Whizzbangadinger no longer correctly generating state from destructible objects

Fixed Palmed spacing on a number of ammo types

Fixed top rail collision on Spas-15 Tactical

Fixed ammo metadata for AmagII

Fixed incorrect texture application for 50bmg AP/API rounds

API Changes: