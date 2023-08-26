Hotfix v2.0.0.115258 | Fixes for two New Frontiers Missions

This is an urgent hotfix we are deploying to fix two issues with missions in New Frontiers. Please do read below, we have to be very careful doing hotfixes as we know they are disruptive and steam downloads are occasionally corrupting for some users. We apologize for the inconvenience for triggering these downloads on launch weekend, but we didn't want to wait on these are they are progression blockers for players.

Steam Download Issues causing crashes

Over the last two years we have noticed a number of users experiencing crashes related to steam downloads. Sometimes the game files are becoming corrupted when steam downloads the files, and this causes very unstable results ranging from crashes during startup, through to crashing opening chests or other things.

Note that we can't do anything to fix this directly, as it is a mixture of how steam downloads work and sometimes compounded by leftover mod files. We no longer recommend using the "verify files" for solving this as we have noticed steam appears to have changed how this works.

If you experience these issues, you should:

Open the directory where steam has installed the game

Uninstall the game via steam

Take note of any files leftover, and let us know what these files are either in the forums, or on discord, or email our CEO (dean.hall@rocketwerkz.com).

Delete any files leftover in the install folder

Reinstall the game

Experimental Beta Branch contains hitching/stuttering fixes

We are trialing some major, but very complex, performance fixes targeting many of the causes of stuttering/hitching while moving around. This is an opt-in beta branch you can select in steam that will trigger a new download. Please try this out and let us know how it goes on the discord or on the forums. It has made a major difference for those of us internally who experience this problem, and we want to get player feedback in addition to our own testing before deploying to main branch.

Returning to Icarus?

A lot has changed if you haven't been keeping up with Icarus, here are some basic recommendations to make your journey start well:

If you haven't played in the last nine months your original character may be missing. At the end of last year we migrated all character data to your local PC. We provided a migration service for several months but if you missed this window you may have to start again. To help out, when you begin Prometheus for the first time we've provided an option to start at Level 20, and at Level 10 on the Styx map.

Dead bodies attract carnivores, so cleanup your kill quickly before it is attacked by hungry animals. This is especially true in areas where carnivores find it difficult to find other animals to eat.

Animals will sometimes attack other animals. This can be useful, but it also might mean a panicking animal runs a dangerous enemy into you.

Don't forget you can use the repair hammer to automatically upgrade stuff instead of having to pick it up first.

If you have a steam cloud conflict that won't go away when you click the try again option, try starting the game. Often that completes the steam cloud synchronization and solves the issue.

If your camera ends up in a weird position when you get on your mount, remove the saddle and add it back on to reset the camera position.

Aluminum building tier has been fixed so that it is correctly equivalent to the stone tier, but much lighter to carry. Perfect for the arctic.

Make sure you update your drivers to the latest, as Nvidia released a new driver specifically to support the New Frontiers launch.

If you plan on hosting a game with more than two players in total, consider running a dedicated server especially if you are streaming or your computer is struggling. There is a lot of data going on with the game, so offloading some of the work to the dedicated server can help a great deal.

If you want to try out our fixes for "hitching" or "stuttering" during gameplay, try out the build on experimental branch but be aware this branch may update often so it is not appropriate for those with slow download or download problems.

Known Issues

There are additional known issues that we are working on fixing ASAP. We apologize for these are we are working hard to get these and other bugs fixed as soon as we can. We are trying to balance doing hotfixes with disrupting players as well.

Some of the major ones include:

Animals on outposts

Voxel mining on dedicated servers sometimes stopping [WORKAROUND: Restart server]

Some animals/players become floating in the air when a client on dedicated server. This requires us to change a few map files for maps and trigger a new build, so we will deploy this after the weekend

Stuttering/hitching when moving around or rotating the camera [FIX: Try Experimental Beta Branch]

Changelog v2.0.0.115258

These fixes have been applied to both the main game and the experimental beta branch