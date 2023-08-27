Update Patch 122.6

<h1>Patch 122.6 Changelog:</h1>

Added new system for choosing horns for the buffalo and tusks for the elephant with choice in character selection.

Increased Growth time to a maximum of 2.0x for all servers.



<h2>List Correction</h2>

[Fixed duplicate text in chat and log.

[Fixed floating tree on character creation.

[Deactivated Boom on ultradynamic Sky and postprocess which was creating a strange glow on the screen.

[Fixed Gnu Baby and Juv's footprints being larger than the animal.

[Fixed leaving the Group which was having problems

Some problems with the new fur system have been detected due to the growth and gestation morphtarget we are working on to detect some problems.

Started the first base of the mobile with Cross-platform for Android, before it was planned another project outside the part with development only for mobile and no connection to the players of pc, we are reviewing the login system of Epic Games without the need for an external login of the game by a browser now the access will be entirely internal in the game.

we're fixing some bugs in the Unreal Engine platform materials that have been changed a few times.