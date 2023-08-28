Hotfix 1.15.7

NEW: Other trains can be selected in focus view UPDATE: Localizations (en: ui; nl: ui; ru: ui) UPDATE: Middle-click & mouse wheel now have different binding icons UPDATE: Mouse middle click icon was update to be more clear UPDATE: Mouse scroll icon was updated UPDATE: The design of the settings section of the station info panel has been updated FIX: Connector for contract leg was not found if platform indicator was placed on grid cell edge FIX: Connector for track & contract leg was not found along a prebuilt track crossing a wall FIX: Loaded game stopped when first train departed from its last destination if 'Run trial' action was executed from Editor before FIX: Recurrent IC contracts were generated even if only one-off IC contracts unlocked in map (via Editor) FIX: Reward icon color was not getting changed when the reward is lost FIX: Saving default time offset of station info panel affected other currently opened panels of the same station FIX: Second leg prototype was auto-dispatched from Coach Yard even before first leg prototype finished FIX: Signal built on originally empty platform end could not be deleted after save&load FIX: The 'Stopped at signal' did not disappear once first leg was reused for the next leg and this train was actually stopped at station FIX: Timetable map gave 10 more points per correct stop each replay FIX: Timetable was not re-sorted when train schedule was changed (but only after some other train was added). Could cause late dispatching. FIX: Toggles in Station configuration view had wrong tooltips FIX: Tutorial instructions (subtasks) hints close to right border were not displayed completely```