NEW: Other trains can be selected in focus view
UPDATE: Localizations (en: ui; nl: ui; ru: ui)
UPDATE: Middle-click & mouse wheel now have different binding icons
UPDATE: Mouse middle click icon was update to be more clear
UPDATE: Mouse scroll icon was updated
UPDATE: The design of the settings section of the station info panel has been updated
FIX: Connector for contract leg was not found if platform indicator was placed on grid cell edge
FIX: Connector for track & contract leg was not found along a prebuilt track crossing a wall
FIX: Loaded game stopped when first train departed from its last destination if 'Run trial' action was executed from Editor before
FIX: Recurrent IC contracts were generated even if only one-off IC contracts unlocked in map (via Editor)
FIX: Reward icon color was not getting changed when the reward is lost
FIX: Saving default time offset of station info panel affected other currently opened panels of the same station
FIX: Second leg prototype was auto-dispatched from Coach Yard even before first leg prototype finished
FIX: Signal built on originally empty platform end could not be deleted after save&load
FIX: The 'Stopped at signal' did not disappear once first leg was reused for the next leg and this train was actually stopped at station
FIX: Timetable map gave 10 more points per correct stop each replay
FIX: Timetable was not re-sorted when train schedule was changed (but only after some other train was added). Could cause late dispatching.
FIX: Toggles in Station configuration view had wrong tooltips
FIX: Tutorial instructions (subtasks) hints close to right border were not displayed completely```
Rail Route update for 28 August 2023
Hotfix 1.15.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Rail Route [win] Depot 1124182
- Loading history…
Rail Route [mac] Depot 1124183
- Loading history…
Rail Route [linux] Depot 1124184
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update