 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vampire Hunters update for 28 August 2023

Update #3 - Hotfix #1

Share · View all patches · Build 12035877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, hunters!

We are releasing this hotfix to address some Update #3 issues/suggestions that you have already reported to us.
We appreciate the help!

Changelog:

  • Added disable level up animation option on settings screen (Misc).
  • Added disable control hints option on settings screen (Misc).
  • Fixed settings navigation with gamepad.
  • Fixed navigation with gamepad not removing "new" from achievement button and upgrade boxes.
  • Fixed "welcome to the demo players" screen not working with gamepad.

PS: We have to express in words how awesome it has been to develop an Early Access game with such an incredible community. Few minutes after the Update #3 went live, we got suggestions from different players on how to improve upon the new changes. You rock!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2206271
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link