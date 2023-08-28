Update #3 - Hotfix #1

Hello, hunters!
We are releasing this hotfix to address some Update #3 issues/suggestions that you have already reported to us.
We appreciate the help!
Changelog:
- Added disable level up animation option on settings screen (Misc).
- Added disable control hints option on settings screen (Misc).
- Fixed settings navigation with gamepad.
- Fixed navigation with gamepad not removing "new" from achievement button and upgrade boxes.
- Fixed "welcome to the demo players" screen not working with gamepad.
PS: We have to express in words how awesome it has been to develop an Early Access game with such an incredible community. Few minutes after the Update #3 went live, we got suggestions from different players on how to improve upon the new changes. You rock!
