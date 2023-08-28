Update #3 - Hotfix #1

Hello, hunters!

We are releasing this hotfix to address some Update #3 issues/suggestions that you have already reported to us.

We appreciate the help!

Changelog:

Added disable level up animation option on settings screen (Misc).

Added disable control hints option on settings screen (Misc).

Fixed settings navigation with gamepad.

Fixed navigation with gamepad not removing "new" from achievement button and upgrade boxes.

Fixed "welcome to the demo players" screen not working with gamepad.

PS: We have to express in words how awesome it has been to develop an Early Access game with such an incredible community. Few minutes after the Update #3 went live, we got suggestions from different players on how to improve upon the new changes. You rock!