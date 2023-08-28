Patch 1.3.9

Changes and additions:
- We've heard your feedback - you need more space for medical items, so we're providing more space for medical items! We've doubled the storage capacity in the medical cabinet (from 15 to 30 slots).
- We've updated the encyclopedia entry explaining the use of the microscope to make it more descriptive and less confusing. For now, the updated text is available in English and Polish. The remaining languages will be updated once we receive the translations.
Bug fixes:
- New veterinary clinic buildings were not counting towards the progress of missions requiring the construction of clinics - now it should correctly recognize the new buildings and progress accordingly.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused animals to become inactive after being picked up from the medical table and placed elsewhere (e.g., in a cage or an enclosure), requiring them to be picked up and set down again to resume activity.
- Fixed a bug where the medical card wasn't properly cleared when a disease that doesn't require diagnostics (like a wounds or fleas) was added to an animal that was previously cured of another disease. As a result, sometimes the medical card displayed information about the old, already cured disease.
- We've fixed an issue that sometimes caused the medical chart not to refresh correctly (unnecessarily performed tests were not removed) if the test was done using a microscope or analyzer, rather than samples sent via the mail box.
