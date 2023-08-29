Brazilian Localization Released

Ho there, adventurers!

First of all, we are truly happy to announce that Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness is now available in Brazilian Portuguese! Our eternal thanks goes to Edson Belo de Oliveira Júnior (@mundonasher) for the Brazilian localization of the game. This translation wouldn't have been possible without his highly professional work method and selfless dedication to the project.

Regarding the future of Black Geyser and the developer team, THANK YOU so much for providing truly valuable feedback in our the Google survey (it will remain open for some more time). Based on the results of the survey, we have decided to organize a Kickstarter campaign for the DLC in the near future. We also managed to secure the required minimum budget for organizing such a campaign. For more details on the planned DLC, see this post.

If the Kickstarter is successful, our team will be able to stay together and create a DLC for the game. In this case, a free fixpack will also be developed for the base game, which will be delivered as a free regular update to all owners of the game (you won't need to own the DLC to receive this update). Even though we call it a fixpack, it will contain new features and important QoL improvements as well (check out this post for the complete list).

Since a successful Kickstarter campaign for the DLC enables the Black Geyser team to stay afloat, it will also allow us to plan a Black Geyser sequel in details and launch another Kickstarter later to fund its development. Sadly, if the DLC Kickstarter fails, our studio will most likely be forced to shut down.

We will inform you as soon as we have more details to share about the upcoming Kickstarter. This update should happen within two weeks.

Mac & Linux: For technical reasons (such as Apple's notarization process), the current update with the PT-BR localization for Mac and Linux will go live after a couple of days. Thank you for your patience.

The Black Geyser Team

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1374930/Black_Geyser_Couriers_of_Darkness/