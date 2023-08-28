 Skip to content

Black Forest update for 28 August 2023

August Bugfix Update

Build 12033990

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed: Two code bugs leading to minor errors
  • Fixed: A few localization erros
  • Fixed: Leaderboard for story "Rebuilding" should now work
  • Fixed: No more duplicate paths for existing buildings
  • Cleaned up dialogs and removed old lines from the removed storyline
  • Continued translating the dialogs to German (currently: 243 of 769 entries translated = 31.6 %)
  • Updated a few tools and packages used
  • Updated a couple visual assets to fix possible shader and render issues

Changed files in this update

Black Forest (Mac) Depot 523071
Black Forest (Windows) Depot 523072
Black Forest (Linux) Depot 523073
