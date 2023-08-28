- Fixed: Two code bugs leading to minor errors
- Fixed: A few localization erros
- Fixed: Leaderboard for story "Rebuilding" should now work
- Fixed: No more duplicate paths for existing buildings
- Cleaned up dialogs and removed old lines from the removed storyline
- Continued translating the dialogs to German (currently: 243 of 769 entries translated = 31.6 %)
- Updated a few tools and packages used
- Updated a couple visual assets to fix possible shader and render issues
Black Forest update for 28 August 2023
August Bugfix Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
