Version 1.1.18 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,
in today's patch for Trails to Azure, we have gathered a large number of mostly relatively minor fixes and improvements:
- Optimize text rendering, particularly reducing frametime spikes when rendering new text at high FPS and with the fast text speed option enabled
- Fixes to text and text layout issues in both Japanese and English
- Various fixes to map rendering and/or collision geometry
- Allow the use of multiple controllers simultaneously
- Display the correct button prompts in some circumstances when playing in Japanese
- Fix a small potential memory leak in the movie player
- Improve the handling of input binding reset
- Prevent a rare potential soft-lock when closing shops
- Limit maximum screen flashing speed of some effects with turbo
As always for our releases, in case you experience any regressions you can revert to prior versions of the game using the Steam "Beta" feature.
- Peter "Durante" Thoman
Changed files in this update