Version 1.1.18 Patch Notes

Hi everyone,

in today's patch for Trails to Azure, we have gathered a large number of mostly relatively minor fixes and improvements:

Optimize text rendering, particularly reducing frametime spikes when rendering new text at high FPS and with the fast text speed option enabled

Fixes to text and text layout issues in both Japanese and English

Various fixes to map rendering and/or collision geometry

Allow the use of multiple controllers simultaneously

Display the correct button prompts in some circumstances when playing in Japanese

Fix a small potential memory leak in the movie player

Improve the handling of input binding reset

Prevent a rare potential soft-lock when closing shops

Limit maximum screen flashing speed of some effects with turbo

As always for our releases, in case you experience any regressions you can revert to prior versions of the game using the Steam "Beta" feature.