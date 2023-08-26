Update with some corrections

・Fixed an issue where the crew compartment door would remain open when the view switching setting was set to "Instant".

・Fixed a bug that the opposite 782C entered the pull-up line with passengers on board during the 771 train.

・Fixed the problem that characters were cut off when changing to 1280x800.

・Fixed the destination of 3744B.

・Fixed a bug where passengers disappeared after transferring.

・Fixed a bug that the penalty may become excessive when hitting the buzzer repeatedly during time attack in conductor mode.

・Fixed an issue where transfer passengers from 1282C semi-express could not board the trains at each stop.

・Fixed the bug that the time of 1261_short is different.

・Fixed the calling of the light relay signal when changing from caution to deceleration.

Original text (Japanese)

一部修正のアップデート

・視点切替の設定が「瞬時」の時、乗務員室扉が開きっぱなしになることがある不具合を修正しました。

・回771乗務中、対向の782Cが乗客を乗せたまま引き上げ線に入る不具合を修正しました。

・1280x800変更時、文字が見切れる不具合を修正しました。

・3744Bの行先を修正しました。

・乗換え後の乗客が途中で消えてしまう不具合を修正しました。

・車掌モードタイムアタック中、ブザー乱打をした際ペナルティが過大になってしまうことがある不具合を修正しました。

・1282C準急からの乗り換え客が各停列車に乗り切れない不具合を修正しました。

・1261_shortの時刻が違う不具合を修正しました。

・注意から減速に変わった際の灯列式中継信号機の喚呼を修正しました。