Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 26 August 2023

Playtest Update 1.0.9

Build 12032614 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🛠️ Major Improvements

  • Implement assertion failure pop-up upon game termination

🔨 Minor Improvements

  • Updated item rarity of home product and construction product.
  • Removed unused weapons from the PvP loadout.
  • Tagged a mana type for mana weapons.
  • Add trajectory bias to random encounter
  • Added Traditional Chinese Language option

🐞 Bug fixes

  • Fixed the issue where Location-HUD being out-of-position when the screen resolution was reconfigured
  • Fixed ShipStats text to always remain on a single line (Dry Weight, Max Speed, Max turn rate, Fuel, Ammunition, Material, Cargo Slot, Repair Teams)
  • Fixed 2 incorrect Sigrun’s voicelines in the prologue
  • Fix cruising countdown showing decimal
  • Fix cruising triggers in cinematic
  • Fix achievement triggers

