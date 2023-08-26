Playtest Update 1.0.9
🛠️ Major Improvements
- Implement assertion failure pop-up upon game termination
🔨 Minor Improvements
- Updated item rarity of home product and construction product.
- Removed unused weapons from the PvP loadout.
- Tagged a mana type for mana weapons.
- Add trajectory bias to random encounter
- Added Traditional Chinese Language option
🐞 Bug fixes
- Fixed the issue where Location-HUD being out-of-position when the screen resolution was reconfigured
- Fixed ShipStats text to always remain on a single line (Dry Weight, Max Speed, Max turn rate, Fuel, Ammunition, Material, Cargo Slot, Repair Teams)
- Fixed 2 incorrect Sigrun’s voicelines in the prologue
- Fix cruising countdown showing decimal
- Fix cruising triggers in cinematic
- Fix achievement triggers
