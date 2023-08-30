Update 08.30.2023

1. We have added the ‘Events Center’ with all the current adventures, ongoing promotions and discounts. All promotion windows have been updated.
- The Events Center icon is in the top right corner of your castle, below the indicators of gold and mana.
2. A new questline has been added to the ‘Ancient Gods’ campaign. Players will get pieces of the new Epsilon card for completing the quests.
- For completing all the quests, players get 25 pieces of the Epsilon card that allow them to create a card of Uncommon rarity. Other pieces of the card will be added to other game modes during future updates.
3. The game now includes an additional tutorial for new players that helps them get started with the following game modes: Raids, Catacombs, Island Conquests, Clan Castle, Crystal Tree, Card limit.
4. Additional information about the player’s title in the clan is now displayed in the clan window, below the clan’s name.
6. The chest for completing daily clan tasks has been moved to the Shop, to the Chests section.
7. The appearance of the following buildings has been updated: Elemental Stones market, Catacombs, Summoning Portal, Gold mines, Mana wells, Servants’ cottages. The animation of the updated buildings has been changed. The buildings look the same on all levels.
8. The ability of the Jungle Raiders card has been improved.
- The percentage of the ability boost for amulets has increased from 10% to 15%. The number of allied cards, which get the bonus from this ability, has increased from 2 to 3.
9. The ability of Abbigail the Doll card has been changed.
- The trigger chance of the Best Friend ability has decreased. The ability affects 2-3 enemy cards.
**10. We have updated the skins of the Scavenger Harpy and the Steam Golem cards.
- The ability error of the Many-faced Demon card has been fixed.**
- The ability now functions according to the description.
12. The interaction error of the Earth Elemental and the Bone Dragon cards in the Blitz Tournament game mode has been fixed.
- The ability of the Bone Dragon now works according to the description.
13. The ability error of the Kissin Crayfish card has been fixed.
- The Magic Mirror ability now functions according to the description.
14. The ability error of the Royal Hounds card has been fixed.
- The ability now functions according to the description.
**15. The animation error of the Fierce Bloodfang card has been fixed.
- The error of the info box with the battle ability description has been fixed. Now it is displayed correctly when the player clicks on an enemy card.
- The error of the Slot Carver building (no ‘Select’ button) has been fixed.
- The error of incorrect display of players’ names in the clan requests window has been fixed.
- We have fixed the errors of incorrect display of daily clan tasks’ progress during the completion of such tasks.
20. We have fixed the error when it’s impossible to upgrade Banners even with all conditions met.
- The error of incorrect display of Top 100 clans has been fixed.
- We have fixed the error of incorrect display of amulets info when they are being inserted into a card.
23. Various localization mistakes have been fixed.**
Changed files in this update