Small Hotfix for "The Route of All Evil" Achievement

Hey Wall Diggers!

This tiny hotfix finally resolves the issue when some players still weren't able to obtain the "The Route of All Evil" achievement, even after the last update. Now it works correctly for all players. Please, make sure that you have the latest (1.2.4.498) version of the game.

List of Changes:

Fixed an issue when it was impossible to receive the "The Route of All Evil" achievement.

Thank you for all your support and patience! 💙

