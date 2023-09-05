Age of Empires IV – Patch 8.1.276



Today’s patch (September 5th) kicks off a seasonal event and includes a small number of pointed fixes, including some minor stability improvements, a fix to the Groups & Chats UI on console, and some back-end changes that will allow us to better diagnose stability issues. We are still planning for a more comprehensive patch later this month – more on that below!

💬 DISCUSS: Official Forum

💬 DISCUSS: Steam Forum

🗣 JOIN: Official Discord

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

---```

◆Patch 8.1.276◆