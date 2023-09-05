 Skip to content

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition update for 5 September 2023

Age of Empires IV – Patch 8.1.276

Share · View all patches · Build 12029632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Today’s patch (September 5th) kicks off a seasonal event and includes a small number of pointed fixes, including some minor stability improvements, a fix to the Groups & Chats UI on console, and some back-end changes that will allow us to better diagnose stability issues. We are still planning for a more comprehensive patch later this month – more on that below!

Thanks again to our amazing community members, all of whom have helped to make Age of Empires what it is today!

—The Age of Empires Team

---```

◆Patch 8.1.276◆


>   
#### New! Seasonal Event: World Gaia Appreciation

We love our planet along with the plants, animals, peoples, and civilizations that have graced it throughout the ages. Come celebrate all this planet means to us as part of the World Gaia Appreciation Event from **September 5th through September 29th**.

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/432b51d3c90d9df0a5ff14a77e198f0bd3d77f58.jpg)

![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/d435953538e2a7a10b39a96d7ed6df9fcf1d63d5.png)

>   
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/b3fa20c170b3de278a7d081b8772995923664b52.png)  

* Fixed an issue where player list was not showing when interacting with Group, Player and Lobby chats. You can now see who is in those chat groups with you more easily.    
* Game will no longer crash to the Xbox Home screen when players select Play Again in the Summary menu while in an active group. 

>   
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/9d267c3db70067a7513c84558164171edc1a16b6.png)  

* Player campaign progression more accurately reflects where you left off when you start the campaign on Xbox console and pick up on Microsoft Store (PC). Note that we have a separate bug related to Achievements carrying over from Xbox platforms to Steam when linking an Xbox Live account.     
* Fixed an issue that caused performance to noticeably decline after scrolling through match list in the Custom or Observer lobbies on Xbox consoles, and to a lesser extent on PC   
* Additional stability improvements made to the MS Store PC version of the game and stability logging changes made on the back-end to help with ongoing crash investigations. 

>   
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/22c9ba484187e85304582e1e3cdadee02e410840.png)

##### Chinese Imperial Official Supervisor Stacking

We are presently aware of an issue that allows for multiple Chinese Imperial Officials to stack their Supervise ability on a building. We consider this issue to be an exploit and will be correcting this behavior in the near future. 

>   
![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//40285313/50f2b0103c1df7439e779571bec5c5954c657ff9.png)

##### Coming Up…

We are continuing our plans to release a larger patch later this month, as mentioned in our [8.1.185 release notes](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/age-of-empires-iv-update-8-1-185/). This upcoming patch includes stability fixes, a refreshed map pool, work necessary to enable some upcoming seasonal events and balance changes to reduce the effectiveness of late-game rams, address the strength of the Kremlin Levy Militia, improve the Ottoman Great Bombard, and much more.   
>   
##### :alertalert: **DISCLAIMER**  
This list is subject to change and should not be considered a comprehensive list of all the known issues we’re tracking. The above is to inform you of the team’s current priorities, which will change as other issues arise or take precedence.

For the latest updates and announcements, please visit our [social channels](https://twitter.com/ageofempires).

