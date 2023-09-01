v0.5.4 - New Task: Edison vs. Westinghouse

Additions
- Added new task using the Tesla Coil. Unlock the fuse box and place fuses to turn on the Tesla. Once it's on, it can be destroyed to retrieve the Wraith's Pelvis.
- Pervitin added to Quetico & Hillview.
- Added rooftop hangout decor area on top of Wakefield Offices.
Game Balance
- Crucifix can now damage knights bigly.
Changes
- I can taste colors achievement changed to using in a single match: 1 Pill Bottle 1 Syringe 1 Pervitin.
- There are now two ladders to get to the roof.
- Controllers can now drop weapons by holding interact button
Improvements
- Improved Battery Dispenser messaging to be more clear to the numbers yielded.
- You can now loot corpses while they're still rag-dolling.
Audio
- Added clear fades between each one of the terror radius tracks.
- Resolved issue around scheduling of next track at the end of the match
- Reworked end of match music and sounds.
- Low health results in louder footsteps.
- Added additional sounds for infrequent locomotion states.
- Fixed double shadow realm sound playing on Wraith.
- Added better ladder climbing sounds.
- Added better Wendigo sizzle sounds.
Fixes
- Fixed bug where you could drop other people's keys. (Thanks Rage!)
- Fixed bug where blood border would show as a spooktater. (Thanks Rage!)
- Fixing bug where the Blight Trunk could get stuck dropping the Wraith Spine on Wakefield.
- Fixed bug so now you can now only have 1 lighter at a time.
- Pickup items no longer show as help message.
- Fixed bad material in kitchen sink.
- Fixed bug where you couldn't pick up items off of secret bookcases.
Version: 0.5.4
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.5.4-DirgeSteam-UE_5.2-Shipping-367-7956
Changed files in this update