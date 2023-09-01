The Genesis Order is NOW AVAILABLE on Steam!

Greetings everyone! The moment many of you have been waiting for is finally here! 🔥

The latest and much-awaited game The Genesis Order, is available in early access on Steam!





Murder and mystery lead a young detective to investigate a cult and to cross paths with a criminal organization. With the help of an angel and a harem of beauties, take on the challenge of saving the world from a mysterious threat.

Get your copy right now! ⬅️



Witness NLT's saga in the next chapter, filled with the highest quality renders, animations, gameplay, and gorgeous ladies out there ⭐ 🥵

The Genesis Order is also compatible with Lovense Toys, so elevate your experience to the maximum while investing all mysteries in North Santiva!

Thank you for the constant support...

and enjoy The Genesis Order! 🔍