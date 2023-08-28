Game Engine update, Performance Improvements, New Trees on Njarovik, and more

Greetings!

This update introduces lots of performance improvements, as well as an update to the game engine!

We've improved performance on the experimental RWG map, as well as all the other maps. We've also improved performance with headlights and taillights as well.

We've also update the trees on Njarovik. The trees now look better, and also perform better.

With this update, we've also improved and polished the lighting.

We have some important news for the players of the Project Speed game franchise.

We have decided to change the games from Free to Play, to Paid. While we would have liked to keep the games free to play, we ultimately decided that it would be better in the long run to change them to paid to help fund their development better, since funding of development for the games has been at an all-time low. With this change, we hope to be able to work on the games in a higher capacity than we have been able to and to also be able to release more updates more frequently.

It is important to note that those who received the game for free while it was Free to Play, will still have the game for free.

Along with this change, we have decided to lower the price of the Supporter Upgrade DLC. It is now $3.99 USD instead of $4.99 USD.

That is all for this update. We hope you enjoy the new update. For a full list of bugfixes, features, and improvements, please see the changelog below.

Added:

New trees to Njarovik

Bugfixes:

Global illumination at night becoming erratic when headlights are turned on

Improvements: