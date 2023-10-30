Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire is OUT NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

Today's the big day! Finally, Phantom Rose 2 Sapphire is now officially released on Steam!

We wanted to send our heartfelt thanks to all of you who have been waiting for the game, and everyone who came by to play the demo at PAX West, Tokyo Game Show, and Steam Next Fest. We're really proud and excited to be able to release the full version of the game to all of you.

We hope you enjoy the game and wish you all the best of luck with helping Aria through her journey!

There is a special launch discount of 10% off full price of the game, but it only lasts for one week from release so don't miss out!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1964200/Phantom_Rose_2_Sapphire/

Furthermore, for a more comprehensive Phantom Rose experience, we also have a Phantom Rose Bundle where you can buy both Phantom Rose and Phantom Rose 2 at 10% off the total price!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34853/Phantom_Rose_Bundle/

PLAYISM

Visit the PLAYISM Website

PLAYISM Publisher Page

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Join our Discord