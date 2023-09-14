Warrior’s Den Recap September 7th, 2023

Get ready to embark on a thrilling journey as For Honor's Y7S3: Deceit stats on September 14th.

In this Warrior's Den recap article, we'll go over some of the Year 7 season 3 details covered in the livestream.

For a detailed discussion on Y7S3: Deceit, be sure to check out the Warrior's Den VOD to see what is to come. In the show, we went into detail on the patch notes, the removal of the Reflex Guard and Testing Grounds. For the detailed blog post on the Testing Grounds topics for Y7S3, keep an eye out for an upcoming Testing Grounds dedicated blog post.

Y7S3 Deceit

The Wu Lin elite hold a Ghost Festival, an annual celebration meant to honor the spirits of their ancestors with offerings and performances. In a gesture of openness, the nobles invite poor warriors to the festivities. The warriors must strictly leave the food offerings to the departed but, desperate and starving, the warriors cannot help but eat them. As dusk falls, an odd sickness takes hold of the rule breakers... and they fear something has gone terribly wrong.

Launch Event: Ghost Rites

The Ghost Rites a sacred event where guests are meant to honor their ancestors. Food offerings are laid out, shrines are built, and theatrical entertainment is provided for the departed. Many guests have dusted off old armor sets and weapons that once belonged to their predecessors -- a tribute to those that came before.

To mark the launch of For Honor's Y7S3: Deceit, participate in "Ghost Rites" free event pass and unlock unique event loot. Available only from September 14th to October 5th.

Battle Pass

The Ghost Rites has strict rules to follow: from leaving offerings untouched to a ban on fighting after dark. But the elite hosts have also ensured new weapons are readily available for all warriors in attendance. Once the guests finally give in to their hunger, the rule-breaking begins. As night falls, warriors pick up their new weapons, and fight whoever they come across. This season, attend The Ghost Festival and unlock 100 tiers of rewards for all heroes! Available during For Honor's Y7S3: Deceit.

Reflex Guard Removal

Starting on September 14th the reflex guard will be removed for all assassin Heroes. Our goal is to create a more user-friendly combat system for both newcomers and returning players by equipping all classes of heroes with a Static Guard.

The Heroes affected by this change are:

Peacekeeper

Gladiator

Orochi

Shinobi

Shaman

Berserker

Nuxia

Shaolin

Patch Notes and Testing Grounds

In this Warrior's Den, we presented you some of the changes that are going live at the launch of Y7S3. Check back here on September 14th for a full breakdown of Patch Notes!

From September 14th to the 21st, the Testing Grounds will be open to test improvements on Highlander. The Testing Grounds is meant to test changes to Heroes and other fight mechanics before they make it into the live game. These changes aren't guaranteed to make it into the live game.

Your feedback is important in deciding what makes it into the live game. We're counting on your participation, so don't hesitate to share your thoughts with us!

We'll see you again next time for another Warrior's Den Recap article, or on the battlefield!