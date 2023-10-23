SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake's Gen9 version and patch is OUT NOW!

"SpongeBob! SpongeBob! SpongeBob!" The crowd is cheering, the cameras are flashing – it's time to become the hero Bikini Bottom needs! SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is releasing on next-gen consoles today, including new features like photo mode, brilliant new costumes, and overall game improvements. Watch the trailer here:



With all that fame and glory at hand, don't forget about the important part: SpongeBob and Patrick's shenanigans have caused magical WishWorlds to open up everywhere, and they are causing chaos throughout the city. What started out as harmless fun with magic Bubble Soap has turned into a cosmic catastrophe! But there's no harm in taking cool pictures in fun new costumes while on an adventure to save SpongeBob's friends!

**Those who own the game already will get a free Gen9 upgrade.

Additional updates will be provided via patch.

All platforms (PS4, PS5, XB One, XB X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC):**

New Feature – Photo Mode! Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

New Costumes

New costume "King Doubloon" for collecting all doubloons is now available.

New costume "Plush Gary" for unlocking all awards is now available.

Fixed a rare bug where saving stopped working.

Fixed a bug where the playtime did not pause while on a loading screen.

Many general bug fixes to improve stability and playability of the game.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is available now for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X/S™, PC, PlayStation®4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch™ at an SRP of € 39.99 / $ 39.99 / £ 34.99.

The Costume Pack DLC is available for purchase at an SRP of € 9.99 / $ 9.99 / £ 7.99.