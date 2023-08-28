NEW MAJOR UPDATE - 2.00 Update is Here!

Hello, Guys!

This is an update dedicated to the Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty release later today. It includes all the fixes and improvements we did to the core mechanics while working on Strategic Mind. This is just one in a series of updates aimed at polish and post-launch support of the entire series.

Today, we addressed one of the series issues that was especially noticeable if you own all Strategic Mind titles - we reduced the disk space required for all games in the series. So, now it is easier to store them.

The game now requires significantly less disk space (Before 41.5 GB | Now 27.4 GB)

Fixed various bugs while working on Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty

Fixed some localization errors

More fixes to come soon

Non-exhaustive list of fixed issues:

Bug with “flying” Recon unit

3rd equipment slot abuse for some units.

The torpedo sound could still be heard when the volume is at 0.

Units not getting extra EXP for capturing enemies that could not retreat due to various reasons.

Units keeping bonus from aura effects, even if the UNDO button returned the aura-giving unit away from them

Abuse that allowed to return units to the Reserve outside of the Deployment area.

The crash caused by the illegitimate equipping of units outside the Service Zone (Which was possible due to a UI bug).

You can expect more updates and quality-of-life improvements as we keep polishing the series and provide post-launch support for Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty and other titles. All relevant improvements will be delivered across all titles of the Strategic Mind series, as always.

As today, with the beginning of the Steam Strategy Fest, we celebrate the release of Strategic Mind: Spirit of Liberty, you can take advantage of the special offer - all owners of the previous Strategic Mind series games can get the newest title with 15% extra discount on top of the existing launch discount. Act now, commander!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/34461/

With best regards

Starni Games team