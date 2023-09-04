 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Repair House update for 4 September 2023

Patch 3 Notes 04.09.23

Share · View all patches · Build 12021738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Balancing Improvements

  • Replaced default "Arcade Hockey Table" device from Storage Lot with "Ice Zone Air Hockey Table".

Quality of Life Improvements

  • Only paintable, washable and sandblastable parts appear in their respective tool inventory.
  • You can now cycle through all accepted orders when using the "Job Details" button while in the Catalogue Table.
  • You can now sort your Inventory by item condition, alphabetically or by latest acquired.
  • Removed camera snapback when working at large devices.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug with a pop-up remaining on screen while trying to unpack a large device from the delivery box if you had no space to unpack that device.
  • Fixed a bug with the continue button in the main menu that made it unclickable in some instances.
  • Fixed a bug with "Table I" decoration that made it unable to rotate.
  • Fixed a bug with the small display case that allowed you to go through the roof of the workshop.
  • Fixed a bug with the ceiling and wall paints that made it so the wall paint was used instead of the ceiling paint.
  • Fixed a bug that made you unable to use wall and ceiling paints with the controller.
  • Fixed a visual issue with the "Boombox" device.
  • Fixed some collider issues inside Barn 1.
  • Fixed a bug where pressing Space during loading screen started a new game, overwriting player's progress.
  • Fixed some collider issues inside Barn 2.
  • Fixed decorating mode bug where you could get stuck in walls.
  • Fixed "Forge Blower" device bug that appeared at orders.
  • Fixed "Tough Love" achievement bug where players could not unlock the achievement.
  • Replaced default "Arcade Hockey Table" device from Storage Lot with "Ice Zone Air Hockey Table".
  • Fixed a bug where players could not remap the "E" button.
  • Fixed "Claw Machine" device visual bug.
  • Fixed cursor bug caused by Washing Station.
  • Fixed bugs at Washing Station, Sandblasting Station and Paint Table where devices and components would change color after changing scenes.
  • Fixed "Tinker Tank" device visual bug.
  • Fixed "Popcorn Machine" device visual bug.
  • Fixed "Juno Guitar" device, "Titania Guitar" device, "Saturn Guitar" device visual bug.
  • Fixed "Tinker Bulldozer" device visual bug.
  • Fixed a bug at Washing Station where you couldn't use the radial menu.
  • Fixed a bug in Decorating Mode where the Washing Station could push player through walls;
  • Fixed shop stairs visual bug.
  • Fixed "RC Buggy" device visual bug.
  • Fixed a bug where the calendar would not reset to the current month when the player interacts with it.
  • Lowered Washing Station sound effect volume.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1759871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link