Patch 3 Notes 04.09.23

Gameplay Balancing Improvements
- Replaced default "Arcade Hockey Table" device from Storage Lot with "Ice Zone Air Hockey Table".
Quality of Life Improvements
- Only paintable, washable and sandblastable parts appear in their respective tool inventory.
- You can now cycle through all accepted orders when using the "Job Details" button while in the Catalogue Table.
- You can now sort your Inventory by item condition, alphabetically or by latest acquired.
- Removed camera snapback when working at large devices.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug with a pop-up remaining on screen while trying to unpack a large device from the delivery box if you had no space to unpack that device.
- Fixed a bug with the continue button in the main menu that made it unclickable in some instances.
- Fixed a bug with "Table I" decoration that made it unable to rotate.
- Fixed a bug with the small display case that allowed you to go through the roof of the workshop.
- Fixed a bug with the ceiling and wall paints that made it so the wall paint was used instead of the ceiling paint.
- Fixed a bug that made you unable to use wall and ceiling paints with the controller.
- Fixed a visual issue with the "Boombox" device.
- Fixed some collider issues inside Barn 1.
- Fixed a bug where pressing Space during loading screen started a new game, overwriting player's progress.
- Fixed some collider issues inside Barn 2.
- Fixed decorating mode bug where you could get stuck in walls.
- Fixed "Forge Blower" device bug that appeared at orders.
- Fixed "Tough Love" achievement bug where players could not unlock the achievement.
- Fixed a bug where players could not remap the "E" button.
- Fixed "Claw Machine" device visual bug.
- Fixed cursor bug caused by Washing Station.
- Fixed bugs at Washing Station, Sandblasting Station and Paint Table where devices and components would change color after changing scenes.
- Fixed "Tinker Tank" device visual bug.
- Fixed "Popcorn Machine" device visual bug.
- Fixed "Juno Guitar" device, "Titania Guitar" device, "Saturn Guitar" device visual bug.
- Fixed "Tinker Bulldozer" device visual bug.
- Fixed a bug at Washing Station where you couldn't use the radial menu.
- Fixed a bug in Decorating Mode where the Washing Station could push player through walls;
- Fixed shop stairs visual bug.
- Fixed "RC Buggy" device visual bug.
- Fixed a bug where the calendar would not reset to the current month when the player interacts with it.
- Lowered Washing Station sound effect volume.
