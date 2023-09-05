 Skip to content

Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm update for 5 September 2023

Build 12021290

Share · View all patches · Build 12021290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Since some customers experienced trouble when encountering Lightning Spell puzzles for the first time, we added a new tutorial explaining the mechanics more.

Hopefully, this helps avoiding confusion and you can enjoy the game even more. :)

