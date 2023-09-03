2023/09/03 double resource mode

We decided to test out something more fun - double resource mode.

There might be some ingame text error but everything else including gameplay, should be fine.

The final battle's wave has been tweaked to 26 wave, while the MP recovery pool will recover 5% max MP per second, and the range to gain exp has also been increased to 100.

The waves needed to unlock each respective level has been tweaked to 75s, 150s and 200s.

Minion bar will be unlocked after25s、100s、150、175s、200s、225s.