东方大战争 ~ Touhou Big Big Battle update for 3 September 2023

2023/09/03 double resource mode

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We decided to test out something more fun - double resource mode.

There might be some ingame text error but everything else including gameplay, should be fine.

The final battle's wave has been tweaked to 26 wave, while the MP recovery pool will recover 5% max MP per second, and the range to gain exp has also been increased to 100.
The waves needed to unlock each respective level has been tweaked to 75s, 150s and 200s.
Minion bar will be unlocked after25s、100s、150、175s、200s、225s.

Changed files in this update

东方大战争 ~ Touhou Epic War Content Depot 878381
  • Loading history…
