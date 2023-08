Share · View all patches · Build 12020198 · Last edited 30 August 2023 – 10:09:32 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Captains,

We apologize for the previous delay in our pre-load schedule.

We wanted to ensure that Brave Nine is stable and ready for launch, so we took some extra time to make sure everything is perfect.

We have finalized the pre-load schedule now.

[Pre-load Schedule]

▶ August 30th, 10:00 AM (UTC) ~ August 31st, 04:59 AM (UTC)

[Official Launch Schedule]

▶ August 31st, 05:00 AM (UTC)

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Sincerely,

Brave Nine Operations Team