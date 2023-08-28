v.103263: Patch notes

NEW FEATURES:
- new and improved traits
- added OSTROWNO map to the ranked pool
FIXES:
- fixed PARA. CHOC's models
- fixed Romanian crew on OB. M1936 105mm
- fixed Romanian crew on OB. M1917 155mm
- fixed Kazaki crew on KAZAKI MAXIM
- fixed HATÁRŐR JÁRŐR not falling back automatically when routed
- fixed CROMWELL VIII's speed on par with uparmoured CROMWELL VII
- fixed AB CANADIAN RIFLES' WP loadout from 2 to 3
- fixed SDKFZ. 135/1's ratio dividers
- fixed LWP models on DRUŻYNA CKM
- fixed some veterancy ratio's discrepancies for the 5/10/15 avail pattern
- fixed ATR Solothurn weapon picture
- fixed MARÒ's missing accent
- fixed CRUSADER AA MK.2's AA consumption
- fixed ANDRYUSHA's AoE on par with 300mm NblWfr's counterpart
- fixed P-40 KITTYHAWK's excessive ammo loadout (display issue only)
- (AG only) fixed missing supplies in German battalions in AG Turda
- (AG only) fixed LETT. IG 290(r)'s missing profile picture
- (AG only) fixed 8. SS-Kav.-Division's coat-of-arms in Turda campaign
GENERIC:
- decreased all AA variants of vehicles mounting a Breda 20mm mod. 35's price from 45 to 40. This doesn't affect the AS.42 20mm recon jeeps, already priced differently.
- standardized all Soviet planes with 4x 132mm rockets or 6x or 8x 82mm ones to 2/4/6 availability
- created a separated "LIGHT INF." type of squads to distinguished older "Raider" units (airborne, mountaineers, ...) from real "Commandos" (special forces).
- added existing units the new Shock, Commando, Security, Artillery Leader & Tank Rider traits.
- increased all artillery commanders' price from 40 to 50 (due to the new trait)
- changed TOLDI II's avail to 10/15/- & priced decreased to 10
- increased all 12,7/13mm's AA accuracy from 5% to 10%
- increased all 12,7/13mm's AA time between shots from 0,8 to 0,5
- increased twin 12,7/13mm's AA damage from 0,44 to 0,5
- increased quad 12,7mm's AA damage from 0,66 to 0,75
- add Romanian 60mm mortar the BMW side-car as transport option
- increased Soviet-made 37mm 61-K AA gun's HP from 6 to 7, on par with other 37mm guns
- decreased all R-35's price from 15 to 10
- modified Besa 15mm HMG to work more like a lesser 20mm autocannon
- buffed PPSh 41's efficiency
- standardized sniper ammo over the board
ALLIES:
- decreased FFI 25mm AT gun's price from 25 to 15
- changed GORNO. KOMROTI's availability from 2/4/6 to 3/6/9, but decreased number of cards from 3 to 2
- decreased GORNO. AVTO.'s price from 25 to 20
- decreased MORSKAYA PEHOTA's price from 20 to 15
- decreased A-20Zh ZHUCHOK's price from 90 to 75
- increased (recon) A-20F-3 BOSTON's price from 40 to 55
- increased (recon) A-20J-5-DO HAVOC's price from 40 to 60
- increased (recon) POTEZ 63.11 A3's price from 45 to 50
- increased (recon) MOSQUITO PR Mk XVI's price from 35 to 65
- increased (recon) SPITFIRE PR. Mk XI's price from 35 to 60
- increased (recon) F-5B-1 LIGHTNING's price from 35 to 65
- increased (recon) TU-2F's price from 40 to 60
- decreased SHERMAN CALLIOPE's price from 140 to 130 + changed its availability from 1/2/4 to 2/4/-
- increased CROMWELL VIII's price from 60 to 70
- normalized ISU-122 & ISU-152's speed
- decreased AB RIFLES' price from 30 to 25
- changed AB PARAS' loadout, by converting one Sten SMG for a scoped Lee Enfield (T), but losing the Gamon Bomb + price changed accordingly.
- changed AB PARAS' availability from 6/12/18 to 6/12/24
- changed AB PARAS (PIAT)'s availability from 6/9/12 to 6/12/18
- standardized ARM. LMG RIFLES' M1919A6 ammo on par with other units
- decreased PA TOP M.28 76,5mm's price from 90 to 85
- added NKVD the Discipline trait
- added SMERSH the Discipline trait
- added (Maori) SPANDAU the Fanatical trait
- decreased AVRE's price from 65 to 50
- standardized YAK-9Bs' agility & speed
- increased CENTAUR IV's price from 50 to 70, but avail changed from 2/4/6 to 3/6/9
- decreased US P-47 with AT rockets' price from 170 to 150
- changed PRIEST DD's base availability from 3/6/- to 4/8/-
- changed (all nations) AVTOMATCHIKI's base availability from 6/12/24 to 8/16/24
- increased YAK-9T's 45mm air-air's accuracy from 60 to 70%
- increased P-39N's 37mm air-air's accuracy from 60 to 70%
- decreased M17 AA h/t's price from 80 to 60
- decreased STAGHOUND AA's price from 40 to 30
- increased CRUSADER AA Mk.2's price from 60 to 65
- (TF45) changed napalm P-47's availability from two cards of -/1/2 to one of -/2/4
- (3CAN) removed KANGAROO as transport option to all current Canadian units
- (3CAN) adding two -/12/18 cards of new KANGAROO RIFLES, sole riders of the KANGAROO
- (3CAN) changed AVRE's availability per card from 2/4/6 to 3/6/-
- (6AB) replaced one card of AB M1A1 HOWZ. with one of AB M1A1 PACK, same gun but the former is now only HE (direct & indirect) & smoke, while the later only does direct HE & HEAT and is available in the SUPP tab.
- (6AB) replace army 3-INCH MORTAR with AB ones (with Radio)
- (6AB) added AB SPOTTERS
- (6AB) added AB ARTILLERY CMDR.
- (6AB) re-roled CENTAUR IV from assault gun to SP artillery with indirect fire, and thus moved from SUPP to ART tab
- (8Indian) added one card of B/C SHERMAN Ib
- (15Scot) changed AVRE's availability per card from two cards of 2/4/- to one of 3/6/9
- (NOV) normalized Pak 40's availability from 2/3/4 to 3/5/-, on par with other divisions
- (AK) changed CARRIER DSHK's availability from -/3/6 to -/6/9
- (29TC) changed T-34/85 RESHETNKOV's availability on par with standard T-34/85 KOMROTI
- (29TC) add missing artillery spotters
- (3VDV) changed FAUSTNIKI's availability from 3/6/9 to 4/8/- on par with other divisions
- (358SD) changed (rocket) YAK-7B availability from 2x cards of 1/2/4 to 1x cards of 2/4/7, on par with 7Esti
- (7Esti) changed SU-22 (M-82)'s availability from 1/2/4 to 2/4/-
- (DFL) replaced the HELLCAT II's 6x HVAR AT rockets with 8x HE/SAP RP-3 ones
- (DFL) increased HELLCAT II rockets' availability from 1/2/4 to 2/4/6, on par with TYPHOON rockets
- (DFL) increased HELLCAT II rockets' price from 140 to 150
AXIS:
- increased Hungarian Bofors AA gun's HP from 6 to 7, on par with other Bofors guns
- increased ME-410's Mk.103 30mm gun's range from 600 to 800m
- changed TAR TANKAS MEDŽ.'s base availability from 4/8/12 to 8/12/-
- changed DO-217K (2x 1000kg bomb)'s availability from -/1/2 to 1/2/4 (still locked in A for Dünkirchen)
- changed DO-217K (8x 250kg bomb)'s availability from 1/2/4 to 2/4/6
- increased (recon) Me 410 A-3's price from 35 to 60
- increased (recon) Me 210 CA-1 FELD.'s price from 35 to 55
- increased (recon) BLENHEIM Mk.I's price from 35 to 50
- increased (recon) He 111 H-16/R3's price from 30 to 55
- increased (recon) HEJA II's price from 50 to 55
- increased (recon) JU-188F-1's price from 40 to 60
- increased (recon) JU-88D-1's price from 40 to 60
- increased (recon) DO-17P-1 & Z-3's price from 35 to 55
- decreased WALKÜRE's price from 30 to 25
- changed BORGWARD IV's availability from 3/6/9 to 4/8/-
- increased FAMO F3 37mm's veterancy by one level, on par with its German counterpart
- "rifle" KIVÄÄRI, SEXTIETTAN & RANGAISTUS get 3x Suomi (number of rifles decreased accordingly)
- changed KIVARII's base availability from 9/18/27 to 12/24/32, number of cards changed accordingly
- increased Bf 110 G-4b/R3's twin 30mm air-air's accuracy from 60 to 70%
- increased Me-109G-6 & G-14's 30mm air-air's accuracy from 60 to 70%
- decreased STURMJÄGER's price from 30 to 25
- decreased FLAKPANZER GEPARD's price from 50 to 45
- decreased U304(f) FLAK's price from 45 to 40
- decreased FLAMMPANZER B2's price from 25 to 15
- changed FW 190F-8 with Panzerblitz rockets' availability from 1/2/4 to 2/4/6
- decreased MARDER II's price from 60 to 55
- decreased R-2's front armor from 60 to 35mm, and others accordingly + increased speed from 24/30 to 30/35 + buff priced by 5
- decreased TACAM R-2's front armor from 55 to 25mm, and others accordingly + buff priced by 5
- (3FJ) changed STUG III G FÜH.'s avail from 1/2/- to 2/-/-
- (5SS) changed STUG IV FÜH.'s avail. from 2/-/6 to 2/-/-
- (12SS) changed TIGER E WITTMAN's availability on par with standard TIGER E FÜH.
- (Korück) changed one HS-129B-2/R2 card with one of the JU-87G-1
- (52Sich) added KUBEL as trnasport option to TAR TANKAS MEDŽ.
- (78Sturm) changed MARDER II's availability from one 4/8/12 card to two 4/8/- ones
- (122ID) changed STUG III G FÜH.'s avail from 1/2/4 to 2/4/-
- (HG) all BEGLEIT- squads renamed STURM-
- (Kessel) changed STUG III G FÜH.'s avail from 1/2/4 to 2/4/6
- all Finnish divisions: normalized PaK 40 in B from 6 to 5, as in other divisions
Changed files in this update