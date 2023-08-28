Update 2.18.0

Patchnotes:
Intro at game launch
The CarX branded video will now play at game startup
Livery Workshop section
It is now possible to share your own livery in the game or upload already made livery from the community list
Livery cloning
We’ve added the option to clone liveries you made, but liveries you’ve downloaded from the workshop are not available for cloning.
Private livery
We’ve added an option to publish your livery privately, so it won’t appear on the workshop for everybody, but it’ll be available for download by its code.
Snapshots in a car showroom
We’ve changed the way car previews in garage are working: since now on, snapshots of the cars will show car’s default state when entering for the first time, and any customization change will apply to snapshots also.
Improvements and optimization of tracks
Springstone, Kami Road, East Touge, Pacific Hills tracks were updated and improved.
Quest System
In a special section, players can complete different tasks and receive rewards.
XDS configurations at San Palezzo and Kami Road tracks
Zones of allowed deceleration for XDS configs on Kami Road and Red Rock tracks
On some configurations there are special zones in which the deceleration of the leader in XDS mode is regulated.
Cars:
- **Bimmy P24
- Hornet S72
- Hwarang
- Cobra S650
- Sterling**
.
Bodykits:
- **StreetX for Piranha
- StreetX for Nomand GT
- StreetX for Asura GXR
**
Setting a second color for the "Chameleon" material
All shades of the "chameleon" material can now be manually customized regardless of the color palette
Disabling player collision when sending a report
After sending a report against a player, his car will become transparent to the sender.
First-person camera rotation
