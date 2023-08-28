Update 2.18.0

Patchnotes:

Intro at game launch

The CarX branded video will now play at game startup



Livery Workshop section

It is now possible to share your own livery in the game or upload already made livery from the community list

Livery cloning

We’ve added the option to clone liveries you made, but liveries you’ve downloaded from the workshop are not available for cloning.



Private livery

We’ve added an option to publish your livery privately, so it won’t appear on the workshop for everybody, but it’ll be available for download by its code.



Snapshots in a car showroom

We’ve changed the way car previews in garage are working: since now on, snapshots of the cars will show car’s default state when entering for the first time, and any customization change will apply to snapshots also.



Improvements and optimization of tracks

Springstone, Kami Road, East Touge, Pacific Hills tracks were updated and improved.

Quest System

In a special section, players can complete different tasks and receive rewards.



XDS configurations at San Palezzo and Kami Road tracks

Zones of allowed deceleration for XDS configs on Kami Road and Red Rock tracks

On some configurations there are special zones in which the deceleration of the leader in XDS mode is regulated.

Cars:

**Bimmy P24



Hornet S72



Hwarang



Cobra S650



Sterling**



.

Bodykits:

**StreetX for Piranha



StreetX for Nomand GT



StreetX for Asura GXR



**

Setting a second color for the "Chameleon" material

All shades of the "chameleon" material can now be manually customized regardless of the color palette



Disabling player collision when sending a report

After sending a report against a player, his car will become transparent to the sender.

First-person camera rotation