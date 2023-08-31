- Small change to how the default resolution is calculated on a new installation to better accommodate uncommon display resolutions.
- Fixed issue where the boss at level 2 could, on rare occasions, pass through walls or floor.
- Fixed incorrect tile in the background of level 9.
Bat Boy update for 31 August 2023
Patch 1.0.9 live (this is a small one)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
