Bat Boy update for 31 August 2023

Patch 1.0.9 live (this is a small one)

Share · View all patches · Build 12018572 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Small change to how the default resolution is calculated on a new installation to better accommodate uncommon display resolutions.
  • Fixed issue where the boss at level 2 could, on rare occasions, pass through walls or floor.
  • Fixed incorrect tile in the background of level 9.

