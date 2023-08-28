GAUNTLET MODE IS LIVE

Here it is! Our biggest update yet! And there's more coming!!

Gauntlet Mode (v1.1.0.5) is now avaliable as the primary build.

Big thanks to all our beta testers!

New Game Mode - Gauntlet:

New Multi-Choice Event System

20 New Story Events, each with 2-3 outcomes

70 New Event Illustrations

New Upgrade Mechanic - Make your cards more powerful

New Promotion Mechanic - Bosses now scale over the campaign

New Essence Mechanic - Manage your resources on upgrades

4 new 'Victory' CGs for completing Gauntlet

Overhauled system for logging completion

Deck inspector to view you and your opponents cards

Persistant Health across the campaign

Cute little custom cursor

PROGRESSION

In Gauntlet mode, your health is persistent throughout the campaign, so be mindful of how much HP you have at all times.

Between battles, you will see two progression bars, the top one is the campaign progression with three areas, the bottom bar is the current area progression

There are three areas, clear them all to win the campaign

GAINING NEW CARDS

Boss cards get stronger the further you progress, and their HP increases dramatically with progression

There are two bosses in each area (character portraits), defeating a boss grants you one of their cards to add to your deck

There are two story events (book icon) in each area, you can make choices in those events to reveal new outcomes, each choice leads to a unique card

UPGRADES

The Anvil & Hammer icon is the upgrade screen. Here you are given 250 Essence to spend on upgrades, such as Healing to Full HP, Increasing your HP cap, Removing cards from your deck and upgrading a card in your deck

Each time you use an upgrade, it becomes more expensive

Any unspent essence is kept for the next upgrade event

Removed cards are removed for the rest of the campaign

Cards can be upgraded (called 'promotions') any number of times, and it increases their base values until the end of the campaign

More coming!

This week, we are working on implimenting the following, all of these are complete, they just need implimenting!

Dialogue controller during cutscenes

New fully supported language: Spanish: Latin

New fully supported language: Spanish: Spain

New Steam Trading Cards

New Steam Trading Card Badges

New Steam Emotes

New Steam Backgrounds

Stuff we're working on right now

Interactive tutorial

Deck editing for 1.2 Ascension mode

Secret new features

Even more artwork

Even more animations

Voiced interactions

Interaction UI overhaul

Thanks again for all of your continued support! We couldn't do it without you!

UI/images and some bugs and balancing issues may still be present.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO REPORT BUGS

Also check out this sweet fanart of Melonie from Dannthra on NewGrounds!

