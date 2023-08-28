GAUNTLET MODE IS LIVE

Here it is! Our biggest update yet! And there's more coming!!
Gauntlet Mode (v1.1.0.5) is now avaliable as the primary build.
Big thanks to all our beta testers!
New Game Mode - Gauntlet:
- New Multi-Choice Event System
- 20 New Story Events, each with 2-3 outcomes
- 70 New Event Illustrations
- New Upgrade Mechanic - Make your cards more powerful
- New Promotion Mechanic - Bosses now scale over the campaign
- New Essence Mechanic - Manage your resources on upgrades
- 4 new 'Victory' CGs for completing Gauntlet
- Overhauled system for logging completion
- Deck inspector to view you and your opponents cards
- Persistant Health across the campaign
- Cute little custom cursor
PROGRESSION
- In Gauntlet mode, your health is persistent throughout the campaign, so be mindful of how much HP you have at all times.
- Between battles, you will see two progression bars, the top one is the campaign progression with three areas, the bottom bar is the current area progression
- There are three areas, clear them all to win the campaign
GAINING NEW CARDS
- Boss cards get stronger the further you progress, and their HP increases dramatically with progression
- There are two bosses in each area (character portraits), defeating a boss grants you one of their cards to add to your deck
- There are two story events (book icon) in each area, you can make choices in those events to reveal new outcomes, each choice leads to a unique card
UPGRADES
- The Anvil & Hammer icon is the upgrade screen. Here you are given 250 Essence to spend on upgrades, such as Healing to Full HP, Increasing your HP cap, Removing cards from your deck and upgrading a card in your deck
- Each time you use an upgrade, it becomes more expensive
- Any unspent essence is kept for the next upgrade event
- Removed cards are removed for the rest of the campaign
- Cards can be upgraded (called 'promotions') any number of times, and it increases their base values until the end of the campaign
More coming!
This week, we are working on implimenting the following, all of these are complete, they just need implimenting!
- Dialogue controller during cutscenes
- New fully supported language: Spanish: Latin
- New fully supported language: Spanish: Spain
- New Steam Trading Cards
- New Steam Trading Card Badges
- New Steam Emotes
- New Steam Backgrounds
Stuff we're working on right now
- Interactive tutorial
- Deck editing for 1.2 Ascension mode
- Secret new features
- Even more artwork
- Even more animations
- Voiced interactions
- Interaction UI overhaul
Thanks again for all of your continued support! We couldn't do it without you!
UI/images and some bugs and balancing issues may still be present.
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO REPORT BUGS
Please report all bugs related to the 1.1.0 Beta Build to the Megathread on the Steam Forums by clicking here. Thank you
