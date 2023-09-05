 Skip to content

Rocket League update for 5 September 2023

Rocket League Patch Notes v2.32 / Update 45 / Season 12 Update

Build 12018372

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version:

Rocket League v2.32

Platforms:

Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Scheduled Release:

09/05/2023, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC

The Headlines

  • v2.33 prepares Rocket League for Season 12. Additional patch notes will be posted when Season 12 begins on 9/06/2023, 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC

New Content

New Arena
  • ‘Neo Tokyo (Hacked)’ is now available to play in Private Matches, Training, and Free Play

Changes and Updates

Champions Field
  • Champions Field has been updated to include an RLCS 2022-23 World Champions Team Vitality banner

Bug Fixes

  • Trim on the Black variant of Cyclone now appears the same shade of as other painted Black vehicles
  • Fixed an issue where a New Item popup displaying "None" would appear that would cause UI navigation to stop functioning in certain scenarios
  • “XP Level Up” will now only appear when a Level Up occurs
  • [Switch] Leaving a match no longer causes the game to randomly freeze
  • Switching tabs no longer causes Blueprint thumbnails to disappear
  • Fixed an issue where unranked Split Screen guest accounts could be added into Casual Matches while match is still being populated
  • Brightness on Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline “2Bold” decal is now consistent across shader quality options

Known Issues

For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here

Changed files in this update

