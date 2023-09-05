Rocket League Patch Notes v2.32 / Update 45 / Season 12 Update

Version:
Rocket League v2.32
Platforms:
Epic Games Store, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
Scheduled Release:
09/05/2023, 4 p.m. PDT / 11 p.m. UTC
The Headlines
- v2.33 prepares Rocket League for Season 12. Additional patch notes will be posted when Season 12 begins on 9/06/2023, 8 a.m. PDT / 3 p.m. UTC
New Content
New Arena
- ‘Neo Tokyo (Hacked)’ is now available to play in Private Matches, Training, and Free Play
Changes and Updates
Champions Field
- Champions Field has been updated to include an RLCS 2022-23 World Champions Team Vitality banner
Bug Fixes
- Trim on the Black variant of Cyclone now appears the same shade of as other painted Black vehicles
- Fixed an issue where a New Item popup displaying "None" would appear that would cause UI navigation to stop functioning in certain scenarios
- “XP Level Up” will now only appear when a Level Up occurs
- [Switch] Leaving a match no longer causes the game to randomly freeze
- Switching tabs no longer causes Blueprint thumbnails to disappear
- Fixed an issue where unranked Split Screen guest accounts could be added into Casual Matches while match is still being populated
- Brightness on Fast & Furious Nissan Skyline “2Bold” decal is now consistent across shader quality options
Known Issues
For a complete list of known issues in Rocket League, go here
Changed files in this update