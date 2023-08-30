• Added mission area select screen for War Patrols
• Added option to show position info on custom chart markers
• Added option to show a line with distance measurement on custom chart markers
• Sonar pings can now be heard as long as you’re within detection range + 1km
• Added chance of a sub location taking permanent, irreparable damage (Hard/Sim only)
• Modding: Added adjustable Hit Points per sub location
• Modding: Added adjustable chance of crewman injury per location
• Fixed bug that could put enemy ships on land
Crash Dive 2 update for 30 August 2023
v 1.3.6 patch notes
