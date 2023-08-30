v 1.3.6 patch notes

• Added mission area select screen for War Patrols

• Added option to show position info on custom chart markers

• Added option to show a line with distance measurement on custom chart markers

• Sonar pings can now be heard as long as you’re within detection range + 1km

• Added chance of a sub location taking permanent, irreparable damage (Hard/Sim only)

• Modding: Added adjustable Hit Points per sub location

• Modding: Added adjustable chance of crewman injury per location

• Fixed bug that could put enemy ships on land