DevBlog 38: Update 1.7

Greetings Commanders,

With all the recent updates and improvements to the game we are proud to be a part of Steam’s Strategy Fest showcasing the best of strategy and tactical games currently out there.

To celebrate and give new commanders the free chance to test their RTS skills on the battlefield of Crossfire: Legion, we have a new Demo!

This Demo will run indefinitely for the foreseeable future and includes:

Single-player Content

Campaign Act 1: Missions 1, 2 and 3 which will introduce you to our world and the beginnings of Black Lists story

Skirmish vs. A.I on all multiplayer maps for all your comp/A.I smashing desires with all factions and commanders being available to fight against

Multi-player content

Standard PvP Mode on all multiplayer maps, for head to head player combat

COOP skirmish, to set up custom games with your friends

Battlelines mode, to smash armies together with a total focus on their macro-management

Commander Cardinal, his special abilities and a set loadout of units for you to master You’ll notice the demo exists in a separate server space aside from the main game to give new commanders a taste of this RTS before purchasing and diving into the main game with our veterans.

If you enjoyed the Demo, we’re offering new players 60% off until the 4th of September ’23. The time has never been better for commanders to jump into battle and bring their friends with them.

We’ve also been busy these summer months on more bug fixes, including those raised by the players. Thanks.

The Arachne's 'Spiders Web' ability no longer remains active after the unit is moved by Vulcan's 'Extraction' ability

The Arachne's "Spiders Web" ability no longer remains active after the unit is picked up by the Charon transport unit

The Arachne’s 'Spider Web' ability radius is now larger

The Arachne now deals friendly fire damage with its 'Spider Web' ability's non-tracking AoE projectiles

The Arachne’s 'Spider Web' ability cannot be cast outside of player's vision

However, the Arachne's 'Spider Web' ability deactivates after losing vision of the targeted area. This we will fix in the next update

The Imperator's Artillery Mode now deactivates after the unit is picked up by a transport unit

The Yeoman's "Lockdown" ability now deactivates after the unit is picked up by the Scepter transport unit

The Grenade Trooper's 'Deploy Launcher' ability now deactivates after the unit is picked up by a transport unit

The Shield Trooper's 'Defensive Stance' ability icon appears in the active abilities window when individual units are selected, not group select

The Hyperion's 'Saturation Bombing' ability no longer casts on all units after one order if multiple units are selected

The Lycan can no longer be targeted by the units abilities while it’s using its Jump ability

The Centipede can no longer apply the 'Paralyzing Shock' ability's movement speed slow effect to buildings

Units' and commanders' with healing abilities can no longer heal structures

Commander Warden's Forward Operations Base now attacks buildings if constructed up close to an enemy building

The Hyperion's 'Jump' ability now works if the ability is used near the ability's max range

The Hyperion now stops using its Saturation Bombing ability when the player issues no new orders

The Vulcan's healing aura has now the same radius as indicated

Commander Stalker's Mercenary units are now affected by researched infantry upgrades

A few infantry units have that previously had their range briefly increased by 4 at the start of each attack no longer do

Units can no longer uses any movement abilities while snared by the Siren's 'Singularity' ability

Airborne offensive units with the stealth capability no have a 'Hold Fire' ability

The harvest speed of 14 workers is no longer faster than the intended optimal of 10 workers

The New Horizon worker’s shield now correctly blocks status and ability effects

Players can now properly target the hostile starting corebase after it is spotted for the second time in a PvP game

The Black List's transport unit recruitment and research has now consistent placement in the Corebase U.I. compared with other factions

Players can now not research the Albatross's Cloak upgrade at Tier 1 of the Corebase

The Satyr's Deterioration VFX does not remain in the last spot the unit was seen before becoming invisible

The satyr deterioration VFX will no longer remain on the border of the war fog when the unit which has deterioration VFX applied to it while entering the fog of war

The Helios's 'Acquire Target' drone collision with the ground units has been fixed

Additional options now hide after the player scrolls through the list

The Construction tab no longer fails to load build order after completing a match

The friend list icon will now not appear on the auto match screen if the player clicks the menu icon then clicks the background by left clicking.

The result screen construction will not display the construction upgrade.

Rank name text no longer overlap in some languages the player profile menu

Borders of the loadout warnings shouldn’t now peer through the presets list

The Lobby chat cannot be activated in the settings menu or with the Friend List open

The Friend status now shows the correct player status

The Friends List can now be closed by clicking outside its borders or by [Esc] key

The Friends List button now fades in several situations

The Text size in the Accessibility tab no longer decreases after changing the language to Russian

Mission 6 will no longer be lost abnormally if the player only uses Imperators to get to the second checkpoint

The A.I. albatross transport unit will no longer unload all units into the air on Mission 11

The worker can now build the sentry turret after replaying mission 9’s second checkpoint

The defense VFX of the nodes on Mission 9 no longer disappears

The Titan is now transported towards the correct direction of the animation on the relevant campaign mission



For those who love a deep dive and want to completely customize their battlefield experience, here is a guide to the game’s built-in level editor:

https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/CFL_MapMaker_UserGuide_v3.pdf

Be sure to give it a try and share your creations with others on the Steam Workshop! It's a powerful yet accessible tool that goes beyond just level editing.



We have put together a Fan Kit for all your content creator needs - incl. artworks, unit cards, logos etc. here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip

We also have some dedicated assets for streamers like overlays etc. here:

https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z

Enjoy the demo we’ve released for those tempted by Crossfire: Legion, but haven't taken the plunge yet, and let us know what you think. As always, stay tuned for future updates that will be made based on the feedback we continually monitor from our players.