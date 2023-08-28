DevBlog 38: Update 1.7

Greetings Commanders,
With all the recent updates and improvements to the game we are proud to be a part of Steam’s Strategy Fest showcasing the best of strategy and tactical games currently out there.
To celebrate and give new commanders the free chance to test their RTS skills on the battlefield of Crossfire: Legion, we have a new Demo!
This Demo will run indefinitely for the foreseeable future and includes:
Single-player Content
- Campaign Act 1: Missions 1, 2 and 3 which will introduce you to our world and the beginnings of Black Lists story
- Skirmish vs. A.I on all multiplayer maps for all your comp/A.I smashing desires with all factions and commanders being available to fight against
Multi-player content
- Standard PvP Mode on all multiplayer maps, for head to head player combat
- COOP skirmish, to set up custom games with your friends
- Battlelines mode, to smash armies together with a total focus on their macro-management
- Commander Cardinal, his special abilities and a set loadout of units for you to master You’ll notice the demo exists in a separate server space aside from the main game to give new commanders a taste of this RTS before purchasing and diving into the main game with our veterans.
If you enjoyed the Demo, we’re offering new players 60% off until the 4th of September ’23. The time has never been better for commanders to jump into battle and bring their friends with them.
We’ve also been busy these summer months on more bug fixes, including those raised by the players. Thanks.
- The Arachne's 'Spiders Web' ability no longer remains active after the unit is moved by Vulcan's 'Extraction' ability
- The Arachne's "Spiders Web" ability no longer remains active after the unit is picked up by the Charon transport unit
- The Arachne’s 'Spider Web' ability radius is now larger
- The Arachne now deals friendly fire damage with its 'Spider Web' ability's non-tracking AoE projectiles
- The Arachne’s 'Spider Web' ability cannot be cast outside of player's vision
- However, the Arachne's 'Spider Web' ability deactivates after losing vision of the targeted area. This we will fix in the next update
- The Imperator's Artillery Mode now deactivates after the unit is picked up by a transport unit
- The Yeoman's "Lockdown" ability now deactivates after the unit is picked up by the Scepter transport unit
- The Grenade Trooper's 'Deploy Launcher' ability now deactivates after the unit is picked up by a transport unit
- The Shield Trooper's 'Defensive Stance' ability icon appears in the active abilities window when individual units are selected, not group select
- The Hyperion's 'Saturation Bombing' ability no longer casts on all units after one order if multiple units are selected
- The Lycan can no longer be targeted by the units abilities while it’s using its Jump ability
- The Centipede can no longer apply the 'Paralyzing Shock' ability's movement speed slow effect to buildings
- Units' and commanders' with healing abilities can no longer heal structures
- Commander Warden's Forward Operations Base now attacks buildings if constructed up close to an enemy building
- The Hyperion's 'Jump' ability now works if the ability is used near the ability's max range
- The Hyperion now stops using its Saturation Bombing ability when the player issues no new orders
- The Vulcan's healing aura has now the same radius as indicated
- Commander Stalker's Mercenary units are now affected by researched infantry upgrades
- A few infantry units have that previously had their range briefly increased by 4 at the start of each attack no longer do
- Units can no longer uses any movement abilities while snared by the Siren's 'Singularity' ability
- Airborne offensive units with the stealth capability no have a 'Hold Fire' ability
- The harvest speed of 14 workers is no longer faster than the intended optimal of 10 workers
- The New Horizon worker’s shield now correctly blocks status and ability effects
- Players can now properly target the hostile starting corebase after it is spotted for the second time in a PvP game
- The Black List's transport unit recruitment and research has now consistent placement in the Corebase U.I. compared with other factions
- Players can now not research the Albatross's Cloak upgrade at Tier 1 of the Corebase
- The Satyr's Deterioration VFX does not remain in the last spot the unit was seen before becoming invisible
- The satyr deterioration VFX will no longer remain on the border of the war fog when the unit which has deterioration VFX applied to it while entering the fog of war
- The Helios's 'Acquire Target' drone collision with the ground units has been fixed
- Additional options now hide after the player scrolls through the list
- The Construction tab no longer fails to load build order after completing a match
- The friend list icon will now not appear on the auto match screen if the player clicks the menu icon then clicks the background by left clicking.
- The result screen construction will not display the construction upgrade.
- Rank name text no longer overlap in some languages the player profile menu
- Borders of the loadout warnings shouldn’t now peer through the presets list
- The Lobby chat cannot be activated in the settings menu or with the Friend List open
- The Friend status now shows the correct player status
- The Friends List can now be closed by clicking outside its borders or by [Esc] key
- The Friends List button now fades in several situations
- The Text size in the Accessibility tab no longer decreases after changing the language to Russian
- Mission 6 will no longer be lost abnormally if the player only uses Imperators to get to the second checkpoint
- The A.I. albatross transport unit will no longer unload all units into the air on Mission 11
- The worker can now build the sentry turret after replaying mission 9’s second checkpoint
- The defense VFX of the nodes on Mission 9 no longer disappears
- The Titan is now transported towards the correct direction of the animation on the relevant campaign mission
For those who love a deep dive and want to completely customize their battlefield experience, here is a guide to the game’s built-in level editor:
https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/CFL_MapMaker_UserGuide_v3.pdf
Be sure to give it a try and share your creations with others on the Steam Workshop! It's a powerful yet accessible tool that goes beyond just level editing.
We have put together a Fan Kit for all your content creator needs - incl. artworks, unit cards, logos etc. here: https://static.kochmedia.com/yac_sites/crossfire/cfl_fankit.zip
We also have some dedicated assets for streamers like overlays etc. here:
https://landingpages.deepsilver.com/crossfirelegion/cfl_influencer_pack.7z
Enjoy the demo we’ve released for those tempted by Crossfire: Legion, but haven't taken the plunge yet, and let us know what you think. As always, stay tuned for future updates that will be made based on the feedback we continually monitor from our players.
