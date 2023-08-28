 Skip to content

Tactical Squad – SWAT Stories: First Shot Playtest update for 28 August 2023

Patch notes v0.9.0.33 - First Shot Playtest

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Polish language support
  • Fixed minor visual issues found in the levels and Briefing screen

