Major patch: localization, UI updates, and more!

Hey everyone, today we’ve released a new patch for LISA: Definitive Edition. The update is out today on Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, with PlayStation coming soon. This update includes localization support, overhauled battles, and new fixes/features driven by community feedback. Thank you for all the input you’ve given us since launch, and thank you especially for your patience!

As always, if you spot any issues, please share them with us via our official bug report form: https://airtable.com/shrzWMdBD7QWWt2fg.

Here’s a full list of changes:

Localization

Added support for Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Russian.

General QoL and Bugfixes

The ‘X’ key can now be used to show the pause menu.

The ‘Q’ and ‘E’ keys can now be used to toggle between actors for the Skills, Equipment, and Status submenus.

Added a screen “Stretch” mode to the Options Menu in addition to int scaling off/on modes.

Added a "Controls Icons" option to the Options Menu for changing how control icons are displayed to match specific input types.

Fixed a frame stutter when passing in front of certain events.

Shortened the file path for Unity-generated Addressables data. This might fix issues for some users if their game data path was exceeding the Windows path limit of 260 characters.

(Painful) Fixed a music issue when skipping the scrolling credits.

(Joyful) Fixed bugged movement speed if the player unequips Buddy’s mask while riding on Rando's shoulders.

(Joyful): Fixed some minor graphical issues with the final Brad sequence

Some typo fixes.

Updated some credits names.

A few other minor fixes.

Battle QoL and Bugfixes