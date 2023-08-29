Major patch: localization, UI updates, and more!

Hey everyone, today we’ve released a new patch for LISA: Definitive Edition. The update is out today on Steam, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, with PlayStation coming soon. This update includes localization support, overhauled battles, and new fixes/features driven by community feedback. Thank you for all the input you’ve given us since launch, and thank you especially for your patience!
As always, if you spot any issues, please share them with us via our official bug report form: https://airtable.com/shrzWMdBD7QWWt2fg.
Here’s a full list of changes:
Localization
- Added support for Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Russian.
General QoL and Bugfixes
- The ‘X’ key can now be used to show the pause menu.
- The ‘Q’ and ‘E’ keys can now be used to toggle between actors for the Skills, Equipment, and Status submenus.
- Added a screen “Stretch” mode to the Options Menu in addition to int scaling off/on modes.
- Added a "Controls Icons" option to the Options Menu for changing how control icons are displayed to match specific input types.
- Fixed a frame stutter when passing in front of certain events.
- Shortened the file path for Unity-generated Addressables data. This might fix issues for some users if their game data path was exceeding the Windows path limit of 260 characters.
- (Painful) Fixed a music issue when skipping the scrolling credits.
- (Joyful) Fixed bugged movement speed if the player unequips Buddy’s mask while riding on Rando's shoulders.
- (Joyful): Fixed some minor graphical issues with the final Brad sequence
- Some typo fixes.
- Updated some credits names.
- A few other minor fixes.
Battle QoL and Bugfixes
- Battle text and state popups have been redesigned to have better positioning, timing, text sizing, and fading.
- Battle info popups in the upper left have been overhauled with improved message timing and stacking. Info text size can also be adjusted with the “Dialogue Size” option in the Options menu.
- Timing for the display of skills during battles has been improved.
- Enemies now play an additional flash when taking damage.
- Enemy motion actions (sprite movements) during battles have been expanded and improved.
- HP/SP/TP generation popups now occur at the end of each turn. Ex: taking damage from the Bleed state.
- Fixed an issue with TP generation.
- Added additional DualShock 4 / DualSense lightbar effects during battles, such as a flash when taking damage, inflicting damage, healing, and more.
- Improved battle results screen, including transition effects.
- Disabled the battle results screen during certain instances, such as the final boss encounters.
- Fixed actor KO’d sound not playing.
- Fixed some targeting issues when performing combo inputs.
- Fixed an issue with showing the wrong skill icon when the actor is unable to perform an action for the current turn.
- A few other minor fixes.
