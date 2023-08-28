Master of Magic: An expansive Free Update is now available!

Alongside the release of the Rise of the Soultrapped DLC, an expansive Free Update is now available for everyone.

This update includes:

Steam Workshop integration

Memory management for assets

Quick Load/Save option

Increased distance between towns to reduce city spam

Favorites in the spellbook and a repeat spell button

Display of current game settings available for viewing in-game

Improved Hero recruitment through the Myrror content update

Lair density adjustment

Sparkles on enchanted units on the world map

Plus, many modifications and fixes

You can find the full dedicated article here to see the details of what this update will bring.

And if you haven't had the chance to play the game yet, now is the moment: Master of Magic will be on sale for the duration of the Steam Strategy Fest at a 30% discount!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1623070/Master_of_Magic/

Get ready to wield unimaginable power, forge alliances, and uncover the mysteries of the Soultrapped in a gaming experience that will leave an indelible mark on the world of fantasy gaming.