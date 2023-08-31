Multiplayer out now! FOR FREE

The free DLC with the MULTIPLAYER mode for First Strike is here!

PLAY IT NOW

Don't forget to update the main game, the DLC only works with the latest version of First Strike. It's good to have your Steam Cloud settings activated for First Strike, so that your save file stays secured, while the app gets updated.

You will have a new button in the main menu that leads you to the multiplayer mode.

Tell your friends and challenge each other to nuclear war battles!

PLEASE NOTE: Keyboard shortcuts are disabled in multiplayer

The keyboard shortcuts are deactivated in the multiplayer on purpose. The multiplayer has crossplay, which means PC players and mobile players play together. The shortcuts would be a big advantage for PC players and make it unfair for mobile players. Disabling shortcuts was a necessary compromise. The PC player base is not big enough to not have crossplay, so we have to mix the players and make it at least fair for everyone.

To celebrate the release, we are giving away three $25 Steam Gift Cards! Enter the giveaway HERE!