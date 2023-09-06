2nd Debt Bar Refresh This Year. Let's Go!

Summer’s still going strong but we’re keeping ourselves cool with another crisp Debt Bar refresh! 😎
Following in the footsteps of the last batch that dropped earlier this year, our Community Debt Bar just got updated with 3 new characters and 3 new consumables. Check them out:
The accurately depicted and creatively named dinosaur - Accuraptor!
Happy, the black lab retriever with a nose for science
Forky, the determined lift truck that can stack boxes but also pack punches
Next to this colorful line-up of characters we’re also releasing 3 new trails to follow in your footsteps while you run for your lives - atoms for your orbiting pleasure, angery veins to know you mean business and uhm... a farts trail because why not?
Don’t forget to improve your luck by playing rounds and then pitching in your contribution for a greater chance to win the characters and items featured on the Community Debt Bar.
We’ve got plenty more updates and surprises in not-a-store, so stay tuned and whatever you do, don’t stop moving!
-Team MoD
