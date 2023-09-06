2nd Debt Bar Refresh This Year. Let's Go!

Summer’s still going strong but we’re keeping ourselves cool with another crisp Debt Bar refresh! 😎

Following in the footsteps of the last batch that dropped earlier this year, our Community Debt Bar just got updated with 3 new characters and 3 new consumables. Check them out:

The accurately depicted and creatively named dinosaur - Accuraptor!



Happy, the black lab retriever with a nose for science



Forky, the determined lift truck that can stack boxes but also pack punches



Next to this colorful line-up of characters we’re also releasing 3 new trails to follow in your footsteps while you run for your lives - atoms for your orbiting pleasure, angery veins to know you mean business and uhm... a farts trail because why not?

Don’t forget to improve your luck by playing rounds and then pitching in your contribution for a greater chance to win the characters and items featured on the Community Debt Bar.

We’ve got plenty more updates and surprises in not-a-store, so stay tuned and whatever you do, don’t stop moving!

-Team MoD