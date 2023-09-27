Underground Blossom is OUT NOW! 🚇🌸

Do you have a ticket ready? 🎟️ It’s time to catch the train to Underground Blossom:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2291850/Underground_Blossom/

The game is also available on iOS, Android, GOG and itchio!

But before you rush off to board the metro and embark on the latest Rusty Lake adventure, we hope you’ll take some time to read a few words of thanks from The Lake!

Developing this game has been quite a journey. As you might have read in our first #UBDevlog, the game has been in the works for a few years. We laid the ground base for the structure and story two years ago and from there we switched gears by working on The Past Within. At the start of this year, we could finally put the focus back on Underground Blossom. Being able to share a demo during our 8-year anniversary marked an amazing milestone for us and the project. The support and encouragement gave us all the energy we needed to go full steam ahead towards a 2023 release, which is today, September 27.

Although the new release feels quite soon after shipping The Past Within, we are so happy to share this beautiful experience with you all. As mentioned before, Underground Blossom feels like a train ride back to our own roots at Rusty Lake. (Quite literally, because this game has many ties with Roots). As you travel from station to station and experience various events in Laura’s life, we hope you will enjoy all the small details we put in there for you. So make sure to take your time, and don’t rush on your quest for the next train!

We hope you’ll enjoy the game as for us, Underground Blossom has already become one of our favourite games to date. We think the whole journey together with its accompanying music and sound is unmatched in the Rusty Lake universe. And we hope you feel the same!

A big thank you to GlitchKraft for their awesome gameplay recording of the first 3 stations in Underground Blossom! You can watch the playthrough on our Steam page for the whole first week of release!

And we aslo want to take a moment to thank you all for your continued support. Really, every time we read the comments, replies, the fanart it keeps us going. Thank you so much!

The Day of The Lake is coming,

Team Rusty Lake

Ps. Don’t forget to make your metro conductor happy by leaving a rating or review of your experience with the Rusty Lake underground! 🙏🖤

Ps2. If you encounter any issue or bug, please share your issue in the feedback channel on Discord or reach out to us at support [at] rustylake [dot] com.