Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Update Details Ver. 1.140

Share · View all patches · Build 12010616 · Last edited 28 August 2023 – 04:09:07 UTC by Wendy

■Adjustments

・Made upward adjustments to the amount of Morale Points that can be acquired during battles with enemies in the optional battlefield “Crouching Dragons' Fierce Rumble.”

■Major Bug Fixes

・Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash while players were fighting the boss Demonized Lu Bu during multiplayer sessions.

・Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash while players were fighting the boss Demonized Dian Wei during multiplayer sessions.

・Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash upon carrying out certain procedures within Character Creation.

・Fixed a bug that caused the boss Yan Liang to indefinitely repeat certain actions.

・Fixed a bug that prevented players from acquiring Genuine Qi, Coppers, and Morale Points upon defeating the boss Blindfolded Boy in the optional battlefield “Crouching Dragons’ Fierce Rumble.”

・Fixed a bug that unintentionally caused players running Ver1.120 of the game and those running Ver1.130 to match with each other in multiplayer sessions.